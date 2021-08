Yesterday, the Sixers made their biggest move of the offseason so far, signing veteran big man Andre Drummond to back up Joel Embiid. Drummond is on a 1 year deal worth the veteran minimum, so he is not an expensive option, and could very well be the best back up to Embiid that the Sixers have had during the transcendent big man’s tenure in the NBA. Last year, Drummond averaged 14.9 PTS, 12 REB, and 2 AST per game in 27 minutes per game. It’s more time than he’ll log in Philly, but it’s proof that the nearly 28 year old Drummond will absolutely be a strong backup 5 for Doc Rivers. So what’s the issue? He’s a cheap option, a serviceable one, and a veteran that still seems to have some gas in the tank.