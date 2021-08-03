Report: Bull Exploring Sign-and-Trade Options for DeMar DeRozan

The Chicago Bulls are continuing to push for a playoff spot this season.

After acquiring Nikola Vucevic at the trade deadline last season and Lonzo Ball in free agency, the Bulls are reportedly exploring ways to bring former Toronto Raptors great and San Antonio Spurs wing DeMar DeRozan to Chicago through a sign-and-trade, per Jake Fischer and Marc Stein.

The 31-year-old DeRozan has reshaped his game since his early days with the Raptors when he was an explosive, high-flying guard. Today, he's a crafty veteran who played a small-ball power forward for San Antonio and averaged a career-high 6.9 assists per game last year.

Adding DeRozan would give the Bulls a little more offensive firepower to pair with Ball, Zach Lavine, and Vucevic next season.

If Chicago can't work out a deal, DeRozan has also been connected to the Los Angeles Clippers where he'll reportedly take a meeting to discuss contract possibilities, per Chris Haynes.

DeRozan is from Compton making L.A. a homecoming if he does decide to head out West.