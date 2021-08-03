Pike Confirmed over 200 New Cases of COVID in July

There were five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cattaraugus County on Thursday, which brings the county's total case number to 5,820 since the beginning of the pandemic. Statistics provided by the Cattaraugus County Health Department indicate that the new cases include four in the southeast part of the county and one in the northeast part of the county. Meanwhile, the CDC's level of community transmission for the county has increased from moderate to substantial. The county's seven-day average infection rate (3.2%) and number of active cases (52) both decreased, the number of hospitalizations (4) remains unchanged, and the number of people in quarantine (295) increased. Along with the county's 52 active cases, 5,663 have recovered and 109 have died.