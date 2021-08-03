Cancel
Pike County, IL

Pike Confirmed over 200 New Cases of COVID in July

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePike County saw the most new cases of COVID in the last month since January. The Pike County Health Department announced today, during the month of July, 202 positive and 9 probable cases were confirmed in Pike County. That is the most cases per month in Pike County since January...

