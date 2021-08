Comedy Central at the Knitting Factory is striving to introduce some of the sharpest, most distinct voices in comedy doing half hours and short sets. This live show features 17 hilarious comedians — (Ian Lara, RB Butcher and Yedoye Travis will be featured Half Hours. Other comics will do 5-7 minutes). Join our incredible comics as they show the comedy world what rising stars look like. The shows are free and huge added bonus there is a free open bar prior to each show (well drinks/beer or wine). This is a 21 and over show. Amazing comedy and free drinks is Comedy Central’s way of helping you celebrate an almost post pandemic Summer in Brooklyn!