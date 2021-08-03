New Law Ends State Partnership With ICE
A new law is making Illinois the second state to end partnerships between local authorities and ICE. Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the law yesterday that strengthens the TRUST ACT, which addresses hate crimes against immigrants and expands workplace protections for DACA recipients. The law also creates the Illinois Immigration Impact Task Force. The task force would be charged with making sure state programs and policies are serving people’s best interests.www.decaturradio.com
Comments / 0