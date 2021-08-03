New Law Ends State Partnership With ICE

A new package of bills is designed to protect older Illinoisans. Governor J.B. Pritzker celebrated Senior Day at the Illinois State Fair by signing the four pieces of legislation. One bill requires licensed health care professionals working directly with adults 26 or older to complete at least a one-hour course on the diagnosis, treatment and care for Alzheimer’s and other dementias. A second bill extends scratch-off tickets that benefits Alzheimer’s care, support, education, and awareness in the state through January 1st, 2025. A third bill requires long-term care facilities to ensure the ability of residents to communicate with each other and family virtually during a public health emergency. The final bill ensures that those 55 and older who complete an online defensive driving course rather than an in-person one can still be eligible for an auto insurance discount.