Tarrytown Native and Wesleyan Student Wins Prestigious Fellowship to Germany
Tarrytown native and Fordham Prep School graduate Patrick Wolff is one of 75 Americans selected to study and work in Germany as part of the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange (CBYX) for Young Professionals program – now in its 38th year. The 2021-2022 CBYX Young Professionals cohort departs for Germany on July 31 and returns in June 2022. Participants come from a wide variety of career fields and from all over the United States. This year about 450 young professionals vied for a spot in this prestigious program.riverjournalonline.com
Comments / 0