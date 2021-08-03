Cancel
Secretary Of State To Address High Customer Traffic At Driver’s Services Facilities

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Illinois Secretary of State’s office is making some changes to deal with the heavy customer traffic at driver’s services facilities. Spokesperson Beth Kaufman says their agency is expanding its remote renewal process. Notices will be sent out to those who are eligible for online renewal between September and February. Also, more facilities will offer appointments for customers to come in.

