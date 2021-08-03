Cancel
Perham Asking Residents to Limit Water Use

By JT Thaden
lakesarearadio.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePERHAM (KDLM) – The city of Perham is asking residents to limit their water usage. The city is asking residents limit lawn watering to every other day between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. (odd address number on odd days, even address number on even days). They’re also...

lakesarearadio.net

