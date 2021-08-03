Perham Asking Residents to Limit Water Use

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A significant water conservation requirement is coming to Roseville as drought conditions get worse. On Tuesday, the City of Roseville announced that it would be requiring residents to reduce water use by 20 percent. The mandatory conservation requirement comes after the state urged people to voluntarily cut back their water use by 10 percent. Officials say the requirement was prompted by the outlook worsening on the supply at Folsom Lake and throughout California. “The drought situation is becoming more urgent. In these hot summer months, now is time for everyone to work together to conserve water for our community and our region,” said Sean Bigley, the city’s assistant director of water, in a statement. Residents are being urged to cut back on their landscape watering, with officials saying that it is the single most significant use water. When the conservation requirement goes into effect on Aug. 9, people will only be able to water their landscape three days a week. Then, come Sept. 1, that number will be reduced to two days a week. Officials say enforcement actions will begin on Aug. 15. Non-compliance could mean excessive water use charges.