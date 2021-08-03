Pax Impera Goes “Back to the Sound” with New Release

Comparing songs is a bit like comparing shells on the beach: Each is beautiful in its own way, but there are so damn many that you can only really afford to hang onto the truly special ones. After walking the metaphorical beach these past seven days and scooping us as many shells as we could, we put just 10 in our collective Paste Music pockets, including an unexpected comeback track from Caroline Polachek, the wonderful title tunes from new Hovvdy and TORRES albums, and the latest single from our July Best of What’s Next picks Provoker, to name only a handful. Dig into the best new songs of the week below.