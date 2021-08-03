Pax Impera Goes “Back to the Sound” with New Release
Emerging bass artist Pax Impera delivers his latest punchy single, “Back to the Sound,” and we have an exclusive listen to it ahead of its release!. Pax Impera has steadily captivated listeners with his seductive slew of pounding basslines and distorted synths since his electrifying remix of Flume’s “Insane” first surfaced. The Orange County-based artist has released a stream of momentous tunes ever since via premier bass labels Deadbeats and Subsidia and has found his hypnotic tunes rinsed across main stages and more intimate settings alike. Earlier this summer, Pax Impera landed on Subsidia: Dusk Vol. 4 with his moving single “Bliss” – now, the rising bass star flips the switch and returns to his roots with the self-released “Back to the Sound,” out on all platforms August 4.edmidentity.com
