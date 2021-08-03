Cancel
Illinois State

Illinois Has Spent 185 Million On Rental Assistance

By Refracted Moments™
 6 days ago

The state of Illinois has paid 185 million-dollars worth of rent over the past year. The federal ban on evictions has ended, and housing advocates say thousands of people across the state may lose their homes. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker on Friday said the state has helped over 22 thousand people with their rent, covering up to 15 months of rent. The governor is asking people to apply for more rental assistance before the deadline in two weeks. In all, Illinois has over two billion-dollars to spend on people's rent and mortgage payments.

