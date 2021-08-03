Cancel
Background Check, FOID Reform Legislation Signed

decaturradio.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new state law brings about a variety of changes to Illinois’ Firearm Owner’s Identification card law, including making fingerprints optional, requiring background checks for private transfers, and combining the FOID with the Concealed Carry License. In Aurora, the scene of a mass shooting in 2019 where someone with a...

