Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Eagles Training Thoughts Day 6: Jordan Mailata Takes Control at LT

By John McMullen
Posted by 
EagleMaven
EagleMaven
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA - The last holdout called it Tuesday at the Eagles' first padded practice of training camp when Jordan Mailata lapped the pedigreed Andre Dillard to presumably seize control of the team's left tackle competition.

I can say that because I was the last man standing when it came to Dillard, at least among the Eagles' beat writers, many who called the race in previous days.

There will be no decree from Nick Sirianni or Jeff Stoutland anytime soon but Mailata, a 2018 seventh-round draft choice, continues to outperform Dillard, the Eagles' 2019 first-round pick, on a daily basis.

The players have rotated days with the first team with Dillard getting the first opportunity. By the time the pads came on it was Day 6 and that fell on Mailata's day.

The 6-foot-8 emerging Aussie star held his own against Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett. Even better than his own on one particular play when he pancaked Graham on a running play.

"He’s a lot more anchored than he was in the beginning," said Graham of Mailata. "I think it was just learning the technique. He was more raw in the beginning. Now he’s more polished.

"He knows what Stout (O-line coach Jeff Stoutland) is coaching and how he’s coaching it. I think that experience of just going through it. It’s all in his mind now … I think he’s playing faster because he knows what to do."

Dillard, meanwhile, was put on skates and into Joe Flacco's lap on one occasion by camp star Josh Sweat.

There are still three preseason games for Dillard to go to convince the actual last meaningful holdout - GM Howie Roseman - but this looks like a blowout so far.

To make matters worse for Dillard, trainers were checking his injured hand late in the session.

MORE FROM CAMP: Jalen Reagor: "That Was Like a Little Brother to Me"

MC-PBU

Eagles rookie cornerback Zach McPhearson had a great day in coverage, coming three different pass breakups and two that the fourth-round pick thought would have been pick-sixes if the plays were finished.

McPhearson's sticky coverage and ability to get his hands on the football has been a bit of a constant through the first week of camp. On one occasion, his PBU on receiver Andre Patton got defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon fired up.

The CB position as a whole, thought to be a weakness in the spring, looks quite a bit better thanks to the signing of Steve Nelson, the quick development of McPhearson, and the continued improvement from Craig James.

ON SECOND THOUGHT

The offense has been a little bit better recently and many reporters thought Monday's session was the first of the summer that tilted to that side of the ball.

However, Nick Sirianni said that wasn't the case before Tuesday's practice, noting that the defense eeked out a win on his competition scale.

"You guys are going to hold me on that one," Sirianni laughed when asked who won the previous practice. "Defense won that one yesterday. I think it was like 27-24. It's tough now because it's not -- we're not tackling, right, and so some tap-offs are tackles sometimes and sometimes they aren't, and so we've just got to make those hard decisions sometimes."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WYq0w_0bGePqAD00

HARDEST HITTERS

There were no live tackling periods but that didn't stop some of the defensive backs from getting a little physical. The biggest hits came from safeties Elijah Riley and Anthony Harris. The former was a nice little how do you do to undrafted rookie receiver Jhamon Ausbon, who had hauled in a pass down the left sideline. The latter was in team drills when Harris announced his presence to Travis Fulgham.

From an offensive perspective, the most physical play was Mailata pancaking Brandon Graham and the most exciting was the speedy Jason Huntley breaking a run off the right side and racing to the end zone for a long TD.

TAYLOR LEAVES

Davion Taylor was listed as limited to start the day but didn't get through individual work before leaving for the medical tend while trying to get what seemed like his left quad calmed down. After a few minutes, the second-year linebacker walked into the NovaCare Complex handing his gloves to a Cheltenham High School football player on the way, a clear indication he wasn't returning.

The speedy Taylor had been receiving plenty of first-team reps in the opening days of camp and seemed to be on his way to pushing for a starting job especially with Alex Singleton being shut down on the Reserve/COVID-19 list early.

Ryan Kerrigan, who left practice Monday after injuring his right thumb, had a wrap around it and did some stretching and light individual work. Kerrigan is listed as day-to-day.

DeVonta Smith, reportedly out two to three weeks with a sprained MCL, also was out before practice working with the JUGS gun and stretching a bit.

REP THIS

With Smith out, Travis Fulgham and Jalen Reagor got the first-team work outside with Greg Ward working in the slot. There was more 12 personnel than usual and Zach Ertz got plenty of first-team work. As for 21 looks, it was mostly Kenny Gainwell and Jason Huntley mixing in with Miles Sanders or working with each other.

On defense, Jonathan Gannon unveiled the overload stand-up blitzer role using both Genard Avery and Joe Ostman at LB on occasion. That could be a Kerrigan role down the line.

PRACTICE GAME BALL

Thought about rewarding Mailata or giving Huntley some love on the offensive side but three PBUs and two near interceptions for McPhearson carries the day.

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on both PhillyVoice.com and YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

Comments / 0

EagleMaven

EagleMaven

Philadelphia, PA
152
Followers
367
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

EagleMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Philadelphia Eagles

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devonta Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football#Aussie#Gm#Pbu#Cb#Defense#Cheltenham High School#The Reserve Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Former Houston Oilers O-Lineman Passes Away: NFL Tracker

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are all about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are ongoing. ... Updated by the minute, our Texans Tracker will keep you up to date with everything happening at NRG Stadium. JULY 12: CARTER PASSES AWAY Former Houston Oilers offensive lineman David Carter passed away over...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Philadelphia Eagles just signed the freakiest DB in the NFL

Before there was Jeremy Chinn, Kyle Dugger, and even the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Isaiah Simmons, there was Obi Melifonwu; the original height-weight-speed hybrid defensive back with Olympics-esque athleticism but no traditional NFL position. Initially drafted with the 56th overall pick by the Oakland Raiders, Melifonwu...
NFL247Sports

The Highest-Paid NFL Players Ever, Ranked

Who's the top-earning NFL player of all time? Here's a hint: It's not Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers. So, who is it?. We've assembled a countdown of the 50 biggest money-makers in NFL history, according to Spotrac data. Football and financial stats are current through the end of the 2020 season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles rookie DeVonta Smith burns Steven Nelson at practice

Well, you know this one needed a mention. There’s no way that any of us can watch the Philadelphia Eagles draft a wide receiver of DeVonta Smith‘s caliber, sign a cornerback of Steven Nelson‘s caliber, and not mention anything about their interactions with one another when they cross paths on the practice field.
NFLPosted by
CBS Philly

Fired-Up Nick Foles Says He’s ‘Much Better’ Now Than When He Won Super Bowl With Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz just can’t seem to escape Nick Foles’ shadow. After it was announced the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback would miss five to 12 weeks with a foot injury, many immediately looked to Foles as a potential successor. It worked once, right? Foles is currently toiling away in Chicago, trapped behind veteran Andy Dalton and first-round pick Justin Fields. There’s no future for him in Chicago. So naturally, Foles was asked Monday about a potential reunion with Frank Reich in Indianapolis after the Wentz news broke. “Listen, Frank Reich is one of my favorite, if not favorite, coaches of all time. He...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Carson Wentz surgery means Eagles already won trade with Colts

The Indianapolis Colts will be without quarterback Carson Wentz for the next five to 12 weeks. Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich confirmed on Monday morning that his starting quarterback Carson Wentz will have foot surgery and will miss the next five to 12 weeks of action. Wentz is having...
NFLYardbarker

NFL reporter says ‘90% chance’ Deshaun Watson traded to Eagles

Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson has been at the center of the NFL offseason discussions, beginning with trade rumors and now his off-field legal issues. With his future in Houston all but decided, there is growing buzz about what team he will play for next. A three-time Pro Bowl selection,...
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Dallas Goedert on the move instead of Zach Ertz?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... But there has just been too much toothpaste squeezed from this dispute to expect Ertz to remain with the Eagles once the real football starts in 5 ½ weeks. He’s not happy. Sirianni has a No. 1-caliber replacement in Dallas Goedert. And does Roseman want an $8.5 million backup playing 40% of the snaps? Unless … the GM needs Ertz in case Goedert is dealt. If Roseman is to be a suitor for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson — and the Eagles have interest, sources familiar with their thinking have told The Inquirer — he’s going to want to expend more than just draft picks. And Goedert is a commodity playing on a rookie contract and would fill a need in Houston.
Posted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles must sign veteran wide receiver

It’s August 3rd at the time of this story being written and published, and if you’re a Philadelphia Eagles fan, you already know what that means. The Birds put on pads today. It’s been a fairly decent camp that has, for the most part, gone on without a hitch, but there isn’t a fan of this proud franchise that isn’t aware of the news that came down on the first Monday of August.
NFLburlingtoncountytimes.com

Despite doubters, success of new Eagles coach Nick Sirianni depends on this group of players

It is hard to judge a head coach based on three weeks of spring practices in which there weren't any team drills, blocking or tackling. That's especially true for Nick Sirianni, the Eagles head coach, who was only hired in January. He had never been a head coach at any level, and he surrounded himself with coordinators who are actually younger than he is – and he just turned 40 in June.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Zach Ertz’s future in Philadelphia revealed

The Philadelphia Eagles apparently have changed their mind about Zach Ertz after failing to find a trade partner this offseason. According to Pro Football Talk, Howie Roseman “doesn’t expect Ertz to be anywhere else this summer.” Ertz has been involved in trade rumors since the end of the 2020 season, but it seems he’s likely to remain on the roster for the time being.
NFLphillyvoice.com

Eagles training camp notes, Day 3: Some quarterback observations

Day 3 of Philadelphia Eagles training camp is in the books, and it was a quick practice, as the lads were only on the field for about an hour and 10 minutes. Still, there were observations to be made, so let's get right to it. • Josh Sweat has gotten...

Comments / 0

Community Policy