DAY MVS XL Releases Set Times and At Night Parties

Looking to party all weekend long at DAY MVS XL? Check out the set times for the event and get more details on the afterparties!. Are you getting ready for the debut edition of DAY MVS XL this weekend? FNGRS CRSSD has been revving their engines with a number of standalone showcases and the weekend of their first big event back is almost here as they return to Waterfront Park on August 7-8. While limited details have been announced for the event, the latest pieces to the puzzle have been revealed. FNGRS CRSSD dropped the lineups by stage, while also delivering the schedule so that you can prepare yourself for those set time conflicts that we’ve been dreading.