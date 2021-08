National Night Out is an annual, nationwide community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. As you may have noticed, it’s also an opportunity to party! Neighborhoods across the country are hosting block parties, cookouts, festivals and parades to bring their communities together in an effort to prevent crime and drug use in their neighborhoods. It’s free and open to everyone—young or old, residents or visitors alike! Below is a list of some events happening in the Quad Cities.