It’s Also About People, Culture and How Work Gets Done. Almost daily we read about digital transformation and how banking has become a technology business. But technology is only part of the story. As Jeanne W. Ross of MIT Sloan’s Center for Information Systems Research says, “Clearly, the thing that’s transforming is not the technology – it’s the technology that is transforming you.” I recently joined Jim Marous to record a podcast about bank transformation. This blog is a summary of our conversation.