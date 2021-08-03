Cancel
NFLPA proposing vaccinated players get tested more often than current protocols require

By Dan Graziano
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn its latest round of discussions with the NFL regarding COVID-19 protocols for the 2021 season, the NFL Players Association is proposing that vaccinated players be tested more frequently than current protocols require. Currently, vaccinated players only have to be tested for COVID-19 every 14 days, while unvaccinated players have...

NFLJanesville Gazette

Bears TE Jimmy Graham takes issue with NFLPA proposal of daily testing for vaccinated players

CHICAGO — Coach Matt Nagy said he is hopeful that the Chicago Bears won’t have to put more players on the reserve/COVID-19 list after four went on it earlier this week. The Bears placed nose tackle Eddie Goldman on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday after he tested positive, and offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson, long snapper Patrick Scales and inside linebacker Christian Jones also went on the list, which is for players who test positive or are close contacts with someone who did.
NFLPosted by
SeahawkMaven

More Than 90 Percent of Seahawks Players Vaccinated

While many players have expressed discontent about the NFL's latest policy changes in regard to COVID-19 protocols, the Seahawks look to be in good shape on the vaccination front with training camp set to open next week. According to multiple sources, more than 90 percent of Seattle's roster has been...
NFLNBC Sports

It’s more clear than ever that unvaccinated players are at risk of getting cut

Even before the July 22 memo from the NFL that raised the possibility of forfeits due to outbreaks among unvaccinated players and staff, the risks of choosing not to be vaccinated for NFL players were clear. The July 22 memo served only to underscore the reality that teams have an incentive to include unvaccinated players among the 37 players on each team who find themselves without employment when the rosters drop on August 31 from 90 to 53.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

27 NFL teams hit 85% COVID-19 vaccination threshold

It was reported earlier on Tuesday that 90% of NFL players have received at least one of the available COVID-19 vaccine doses. There's more good news as the league prepares to begin the preseason with Thursday's Hall of Fame Game. Per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, 27 teams have...
NFLboropulse.com

The NFL Won’t Require Players to Get Vaccinated, Just Bully Them Into It

The Train Daddy is back with sports news, life lessons and politically incorrect talk. All aboard! I hope you all have been enjoying this beautiful Tennessee summer. I do my best to turn off all that noise going on in the world and social media. It’s why I do not have a Facebook page. Much of the noise is pointless. The media claims COVID is mutating like a Ninja Turtle, and I could honestly care less. I feel for those who have lost loved ones, but at the end of the day my life must go on regardless, and so should yours. The damage psychologically to America’s children and even some adults, in my opinion, is just as significant as the lives lost. We talk about restricting this, restricting that, and don’t give much thought to how this will affect the next generation of future germophobes. I am very thankful I live in Tennessee, open for business for the most part, while many other parts of this country struggle to find any sense of normalcy.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Vikings Reported Lowest Vaccination Rates as Rest of NFL Increases

The Minnesota Vikings reportedly have the lowest vaccination rate of all 32 NFL teams amid three quarterbacks being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and a recent decision to retain an assistant offensive coach who refused the COVID-19 vaccine. The Washington Post'sNicki Jhabvalareports only 64.5% of the Vikings' roster is fully...
NFLCanton Repository

Cleveland Browns rookie Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah activated from COVID-19 list and practices

BEREA — Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah finally practiced for the first time in an NFL training camp. The Browns announced Tuesday morning they activated the rookie second-round draft pick from the reserve/COVID-19 list, allowing him to rejoin their linebacking corps in person. In the afternoon, Owusu-Koramoah participated in the first padded practice...
NFLWashington Post

NFLPA proposes return to stricter coronavirus protocols amid delta variant concerns

The NFL Players Association told its membership Wednesday that it will propose re-tightening the league’s coronavirus protocols and testing vaccinated players and team staffers more frequently, based on growing concerns about the spread of the delta variant and breakthrough infections among vaccinated individuals. The NFLPA’s proposals to the league —...
NFLtheScore

NFL: Over 90% of players have had at least 1 dose of vaccine

More than 90% of NFL players are at least one shot into the vaccination process, league executives said in a conference call Wednesday, according to The Athletic's Lindsay Jones. The update comes as the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers prepare to kick off the 2021 preseason on Thursday. While players...
NFLtheScore

Graham confused by NFLPA's COVID-19 testing proposal after getting vaccinated

Players and staff be tested daily for COVID-19 regardless of vaccination status. "Was basically forced into getting the vaccine. Now I’m just confused. @NFLPA," Graham tweeted alongside a document of an NFLPA memo Thursday. Unvaccinated players are tested daily while vaccinated players are tested once every two weeks under the...
NFLThe Phinsider

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit) Ex-Dolphins draft pick Raekwon McMillan kept an eye out for Dont’a Hightower. New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation) Training camp practice got underway today for the Jets. Zach Wilson was not there as the rookie quarterback officially became a holdout. Everybody else has reported to training camp, but not...
Bristol, CTEyewitness News

ESPN employees required to get COVID vaccine

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The worldwide leader in sports is requiring their employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Walt Disney Company, which owns ESPN, made the announcement just a few days ago. An ESPN spokesperson said their employees will, in turn, follow the Walt Disney Company's mandate. All salaried...
NFLchatsports.com

Cleveland Browns Anthony Walker will call plays, but not every down

Jul 29, 2021; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns middle linebacker Anthony Walker (4) catches a pass during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports. Anthony Walker will call most plays for the Cleveland Browns defense, but will not play every down. Current buzz from Berea...
NFLESPN

Three Miami Dolphins players removed from reserve/COVID-19 list

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Three of the four Miami Dolphins players who had been on the reserve/COVID-19 list were removed from it Thursday. Coming off the list were tight ends Cethan Carter and Adam Shaheen and wide receiver Preston Williams. Tight end Mike Gesicki remained on the list. Williams is...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

NFL Preseason TV Schedule 2021: NFL Network airing 23 live games

The NFL preseason TV schedule for 2021 has been announced. A total of 28 total games will be shown live throughout the United States, five of which will be national broadcasts on FOX, CBS, and ESPN. The remaining 23 games will be available on NFL Network except in areas where local markets will be airing games.

