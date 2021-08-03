Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

9 Times Anne Hathaway Joined the Worlds of Disney

d23.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a splashy premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Disney’s The Princess Diaries debuted in cineplexes around the country on August 3, 2001—which means this fan-favorite film is celebrating its 20th anniversary! Hard to believe it’s been two full decades since we first met shy, awkward teenager Mia Thermopolis, as portrayed by Anne Hathaway, and followed along as she learned that her late father and his family are real-life royalty…

d23.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jemaine Clement
Person
Joanna Lumley
Person
Lauren Weisberger
Person
Julie Andrews
Person
Sacha Baron Cohen
Person
Stanley Tucci
Person
Mia Wasikowska
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Hugh Dancy
Person
Emily Blunt
Person
Meg Cabot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Princess Diaries#Genovia#European#Miramax Films#Royal Engagement#Golden Oak Ranch#Runway#Marmoreal#Underland#Blue Sky Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Fantastic Gerard Butler Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Gerard Butler has had a varied career since his ascent to stardom in vampire horror Dracula 2000. Although he has taken on few voice roles, in each of the How to Train Your Dragon movies he memorably played Stoick the Vast, a Viking chieftain and father of series protagonist Hiccup. The third and final of them, The Hidden World, has landed straight into Netflix’s top ten.
MoviesComicBook

Nicolas Cage Reveals the One Movie of His He Will Never Watch

It's pretty reasonable to call Nicholas Cage a film icon, as the actor has appeared in an ever-growing number of fascinating and memorable films. Fans of Cage probably have their favorite performance of his that they want to watch or rewatch — but apparently, there's one title that the actor has no plans to revisit. In a recent interview with Variety, Cage briefly spoke about his upcoming role in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, an upcoming film that will see him portraying a fictionalized version of himself. As Cage put it, he'll "never see" The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, because the film's self-aware nature will be a bit too much for him.
MoviesPosted by
The US Sun

Twilight Cast: Where are they now? – From cheating scandals and big blockbusters to new babies and music careers

NETFLIX recently surprised Twihards (or Twilight superfans) by adding the entire movie saga to its library for the first time since the original film was released in 2008. And fans are once again becoming obsessed, binging on the movies and discovering new details they missed the first time around. Here's the cast now and what they have been up to since starting a very loyal fan base:
CelebritiesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

17 Delightful Old Pictures of Goldie Hawn, Just Because

Goldie Hawn has never taken herself too seriously. Combining blonde bombshell looks with comedy chops, she’s always embodied fun. And unlike some fellow actors of her generation, her star has never waned. Rising to fame on the NBC comedy show Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In in the latter half of the ’60s, she quickly became a household name. By 1969, she had scooped an Oscar and a Golden Globe for best supporting actress for her stellar performance in Cactus Flower.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Thor’ Star Unexpectedly Walks Out of New HBO Movie, Network Pulls Plug

Thor franchise star Natalie Portman (Black Swan) has unexpectedly walked out of her upcoming HBO movie, Days of Abandonment. The premium cable network has pulled the plug on the TV movie based on the novel by My Brilliant Friend author Elena Ferrante that was set to star Oscar winner Natalie Portman.
MoviesComicBook

Disney Quietly Removed a Fan-Favorite Jack Black Movie From Disney Plus

When it comes to streaming services, it's not uncommon for various platforms to make changes to their offerings by adding and removing content not only to keep things fresh but also for contractual reasons. Now, Disney+ has removed a fan-favorite Jack Black film from the platform, 2010's Gulliver's Travels. As of August 1st, the film is no longer available to stream on Disney+ in the United States.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Popular Ryan Reynolds Movie Is No Longer Getting A Sequel

Netflix has been doubling down on trying to build a number of film and television franchises from the ground up, but it’s impossible to predict from the outset which ones are capable of drawing in a big enough crowd and presenting the potential to continue on as a viable brand. On paper, though, 6 Underground looked to be a slam dunk.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Anne Hathaway Marks 20 Year Anniversary Of ‘The Princess Diaries’: ‘Miracles Happen’

Anne Hathaway took to Instagram on July 29 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her iconic breakout film, ‘The Princess Diaries.’. The Princess Diaries made its debut 20 years ago as of July 29, and Anne Hathaway, 38, shared a perfect post to celebrate the iconic film. “Miracles happen… Happy 20th Birthday to #theprincessdiaries, AKA the film that launched a thousand sleep overs ,” Anne captioned the post. Anne took to Instagram to share screenshots from the film, including some behind-the-scenes photos of the film that launched her career.
TV & VideosComicBook

Netflix Reveals Disappointing Sequel News for Popular Ryan Reynolds Film

Netflix had some disappointing news for fans of one popular Ryan Reynolds film. A new report from Variety explains that 6 Underground will not be getting a sequel. The streamer has made a point to pursue the most-watched titles on the service as they expand out. However, the Michael Bay movie ended up being a bit of a disappointment for the company. Netflix spent $150 million on the duo’s project and Scott Stuber explained how they ended up making that decision. It’s not at all uncommon for a project that fans absolutely adore to not get that chance at another go around. The streaming company has tightly-guarded secrets when it comes to how their algorithm prioritizes content. When it comes to 6 Underground, it was probably a number of factors. Not the least of which would be that price tag in the face of smaller investments yielding greater returns for the company. In spite of all of that, it has to sting for fans that were hoping for more.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Anne Hathaway Looks Edgy in a Furry Coat With a Lace Dress and Ankle Boots Filming ‘WeCrashed’ With Jared Leto

Anne Hathaway looks relaxed in a new still from the filming of the “WeCrashed” TV series alongside her co-star, Jared Leto. The actress wore a black lace dress covering her knees and a white fur coat that featured a leather trim round the zipper over a simple dress. The jacket also featured leather cuffs that unify the piece. As for the accessories, they were simple and minimal — a gold ring.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Jungle Cruise’ Star Jack Whitehall Is ‘Proud’ of His Gay Character’s Coming-Out Scene in Disney Film

Jack Whitehall says he didn’t know that his character McGregor in “Jungle Cruise” was gay when he originally auditioned for the film. “When I first read the script, there was only a like a couple of sides,” the British actor told me at the movie’s premiere at Disneyland. “So yeah, there wasn’t any indication of that. It was quite a long casting process.” In the Jaume Collet-Serra-directed film, inspired by the iconic Disneyland ride of the same name, McGregor comes out to the skipper, Frank, played by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. While he doesn’t use the word “gay,” he says he broke...
MoviesPosted by
Us Weekly

‘Coyote Ugly’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Can’t fight the moonlight! Coyote Ugly was released in theaters on August 4, 2000, and bar life was never the same. The film followed small-town singer Violet Sanford (Piper Perabo) who leaves her dad (John Goodman) and best friend (Melanie Lynskey) in New Jersey to try to hit the big time as a songwriter in New York City. In order to make money, she applies for a job at the famous Coyote Ugly bar where she learns to bartend alongside Cammie (Izabella Miko) and Rachel (Bridget Moynahan) after Zoe (Tyra Banks) quits. However, it doesn’t take long for her to find love and conflict in the city.
MoviesComplex

Emma Stone Reportedly Considering Taking Action Over Disney Streaming ‘Cruella’ Alongside Theatrical Release

Emma Stone, seen earlier this year in Disney’s live-action Cruella, is said to be “weighing her options” in the wake of Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow lawsuit. The May 2021 release of Cruella, directed by Craig Gillespie, was preceded by what would go down as the first major red carpet attraction since the beginning of the still-in-progress pandemic. And while the the film is quite far from being fairly considered a commercial and/or a critical failure, not to mention the fact that a sequel is already in development, its simultaneous Disney+ release ensures it will remain a talking point following the Johansson suit.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jungle Cruise’s Paul Giamatti Reveals The Idea He Had For The Movie That (Obviously) Got Shot Down By Disney

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunts Jungle Cruise releases in theaters and on streaming on July 30th. Dwayne Johnson has celebrated the movie’s upcoming release on Disney+ giving fans a new look at the film-- which is shaping up to be an exciting time at the theater or at home. Disney has been showing off some of its action sequences, hyping up the insane sequences Emily Blunt and The Rock are a part of. Now, Jungle Cruise’s Paul Giamatti reveals his idea for the movie that (obviously) got shot down by Disney.

Comments / 0

Community Policy