Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

New Jersey Theatre Alliance Awarded Grant By NJ State Council on the Arts

Posted by 
New Jersey Stage
New Jersey Stage
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New Jersey Theatre Alliance (“The Alliance”), one of the state’s largest arts service organizations, was recently awarded a grant through the New Jersey State Council on the Arts (“NJSCA”). The awards announced last week were part of the largest state appropriation the Council has ever received in its 55-year history – $31.9 million as part of the state budget approved by Governor Murphy last month.

www.newjerseystage.com

Comments / 0

New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

226
Followers
1K+
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website and a monthly digital magazine.

 https://www.newjerseystage.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Council#Nj State Council#State Way#New Jerseyans#Coronavirus Relief Funds#Iii#The Nj Theatre Membership#General Operating Support#Crf#Artpride New Jersey#The Grunin Foundation#The Healthcare Foundation#The Horizon Foundation#Bank Of America#City National Bank#The Shubert Foundation#Irving Laurie Foundation#Investors Bank#Watson Foundation#Kessler Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Long Branch, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

"The Poseidon Project – An Aquatic Myth" To Be Presented In Long Branch On August 10th

(LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- Earlier this year, Monmouth Arts was chosen as one of four community-based organizations in New Jersey to receive funding from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the New Jersey Coastal Management Program, Department of Environmental Protection, in partnership with the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, to support artists in the creation of original, site-specific artwork that addresses the theme of climate resilience and coastal flooding.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

JCTC presents 3rd Annual Voices International Theatre Festival

(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- The Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) presents the 3rd annual Voices International Theatre Festival, a three-week festival mixing both virtual and in-person events in venues throughout Jersey City, from Sunday, September 26 to Sunday, October 17. While welcoming companies from many parts of the world, including the former Soviet Union, Africa, Europe and the Middle East, Voices puts special emphasis on engaging local artists and groups, especially those creating contemporary or traditional work inspired by cultures from abroad. The overarching theme of the 2021 Festival is “art and democracy.”
Rahway, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

First Annual Rahway RiverFest To Take Place August 21-28

(RAHWAY, NJ) -- The Rahway River Watershed Association, sponsored by the City of Rahway, will be hosting its First Annual Rahway RiverFest. The week-long celebration from August 21st through 28th includes various events, activities, and exhibits that celebrate the Rahway River. According to the RiverFest Facebook page, “In true Rahway...
South Orange, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Schola Cantorum on Hudson is Now “Ember Choral Arts”

(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- Schola Cantorum on Hudson, founded in 1995 by Artistic Director Dr. Deborah Simpkin King, recently completed a rebranding process and will hence be called Ember Choral Arts. The three core programs of the organization, Ember (the acclaimed choral ensemble), PROJECT : ENCORE (a free catalogue of contemporary choral music reviewed and endorsed by industry peers) and Ember Education (formerly known as the Phoenix Initiative) have all received brand updates. Ember Choral Arts launched its new website this week. PROJECT : ENCORE also launched a new website, creating a seamless user experience to view the juried catalogue of choral music.
Middlesex County, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Middlesex County receives $128K in grant funding from Consumer Product Safety Commission Pool Safely Grant Program

(MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ) -- Middlesex County has been awarded a $128,800 grant by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to be used for education, training, and enforcement of pool safety requirements that are intended to save lives and prevent serious injuries. Middlesex County was one of only five state and county governments in the country to receive funds from the Pool Safely Grant Program, which is intended to help prevent pool and spa drownings and drain entrapments.
Plainfield, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Premiere Stages Announces Return to In-Person Performances this Fall

(UNION, NJ) -- Premiere Stages at Kean University has announced its return to in-person, indoor performances, with a full production in the Bauer Boucher Theatre Center in September and a staged reading in the Liberty Hall Academic Center in October. The condensed season will kick off with Erik Gernand’s Year One, a finalist of the 2020/2021 Premiere Play Festival, the theatre’s annual competition for unproduced scripts written by playwrights affiliated with the greater metropolitan area.
Monmouth County, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Association of Community College Trustees Announce Regional Award For Cynthia Gruskos

(LINCROFT, NJ) -- The Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) announced on July 30, 2021 that Cynthia Gruskos, senior assistant to the president and Board of Trustees of Brookdale Community College, is the recipient of the prestigious 2021 Northeast Region Professional Board Staff Member Award. The Professional Board Staff Member Award was established in 2001 and is given to any board staff member to recognize.
Newark, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Arts Ed Newark to receive $80,000 towards trauma-arts work

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Signaling state support of the arts’ valuable role in economic activity, Arts Ed Newark is to receive $80,000 over two school years from New Jersey State Council on the Arts, towards expansion of their Trauma-Informed Curriculum/trainings, paired with Save The Music (STM)’s capital investment of instruments, technology & resources to support music programs in Newark, among other NJ districts inequitably affected by COVID-19. Arts Ed Newark provided over 20 hours of professional development to nearly 70 Newark Board of Education educators over the 2020-21 school year, quickly responding to real-time trauma/needs and establishing a virtual presence/platform.
Red Bank, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Comedian Hasan Minhaj To Perform At Two River Theater August 26-29

(RED BANK, NJ) -- Award-winning comedian Hasan Minhaj showcases and prepares new material for his new one man show in an intimate setting. The global success of his Netflix comedy special “Homecoming King” garnered rave reviews and won a 2018 Peabody Award. “Experiment Time” will run for six shows only from August 26-29, 2021. This marks the theater’s first return to indoor performances in the Rechnitz Theater since March of 2020.
Newark, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Lillias White and Maria Schneider Orchestra Added to TD James Moody Jazz Festival

(NEWARK, NJ) -- New Jersey Performing Arts Center has added two additional performances to this year's TD James Moody Jazz Festival taking place November 5 - 21, 2021. See divine sass as Lillias White sings Sarah Vaughan on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 7:00pm. Also added to the series is Composer, bandleader, and NEA Jazz Master, Maria Schneider Orchestra on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 3:00pm & 7:30pm.
Toms River, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Ocean County College To Continue Successful Social Justice Series

(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- Last September, Ocean County College launched what was intended to be a one-year series of interactive events, films and lectures dealing with social justice issues. In spite of the campus closure, events continued virtually, and the programming was so popular, the College will continue its Social Justice Series throughout the coming academic year.
Union City, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

“A Good Day – A Concert of Musical Theatre Songs by Eric B. Sirota” To Take Place July 31st

(UNION CITY, NJ) -- The Park Theatre will open its doors again for a free concert on Saturday, July 31. “A Good Day – A Concert of Musical Theatre Songs by Eric B. Sirota” includes an open house, a re-opened Gallery at the Park, and a peek inside of the refurbishment project in process. The theatre and art gallery will open at 1:00pm, and the concert will begin at 2:00pm. Applicable NJ State COVID-related protocols will be followed and posted.
Theater & DancePosted by
New Jersey Stage

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Announces Dancers For The Bridge Week of 7/26/21

(FORT LEE, NJ) -- In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company has established a new dance institute through Zoom, The Bridge. The Institute’s aim is to bring together dancers, choreographers and directors around the world to experience the master teachers of color whose practices are embedded in the community and are focused on advancing the art of dance that transform the personal, environmental and metaphysical spaces.
Performing ArtsPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Ocean Grove Concludes Summer Stars Classical Series With "A Grand Orchestra Finale" on July 29th

(OCEAN GROVE, NJ) -- The Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association (OGCMA) will conclude its popular Summer Stars classical series with “A Grand Orchestra Finale! on Thursday, July 29 at 7:30pm at the Great Auditorium in Ocean Grove, NJ. The program will include works by Beethoven, Handel and Mendelssohn, performed by Gordon Turk (organist) and the MidAtlantic Symphony conducted by Jason Tramm, with guest soloists Michelle Johnson (soprano) and Byung-Kook Kwak (violin).

Comments / 0

Community Policy