New Jersey Theatre Alliance Awarded Grant By NJ State Council on the Arts
New Jersey Theatre Alliance (“The Alliance”), one of the state’s largest arts service organizations, was recently awarded a grant through the New Jersey State Council on the Arts (“NJSCA”). The awards announced last week were part of the largest state appropriation the Council has ever received in its 55-year history – $31.9 million as part of the state budget approved by Governor Murphy last month.www.newjerseystage.com
