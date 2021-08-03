New Jersey Theatre Alliance Awarded Grant By NJ State Council on the Arts

(MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ) -- Middlesex County has been awarded a $128,800 grant by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to be used for education, training, and enforcement of pool safety requirements that are intended to save lives and prevent serious injuries. Middlesex County was one of only five state and county governments in the country to receive funds from the Pool Safely Grant Program, which is intended to help prevent pool and spa drownings and drain entrapments.