Public Health

Praying Wife, Healed Husband—How we Survived a Death-Defying COVID-19 Experience

By admin
jacksonvillefreepress.com
 6 days ago

How To Prepare For The Next Crisis: Master Covid-19 Survivors Share Tips & Resources (Including Vaccine Advocacy) – Best selling author Marcy Myles-Clark is excited to share the release of her inspirational book entitled “Praying Wife, Healed Husband—How we Survived a Death-Defying COVID-19 Experience.” The book was released in 2021 and features a riveting account of Marcy Myles-Clark’s spiritual fight on behalf of her husband Theirrien “Tee” who was named “Johns Hopkins sickest Covid-19 patient” early in the pandemic. The book also includes a section on “Good Spiritual and Financial/Practical Resources” that they previously implemented and utilized to WIN their battle. They are sharing these resources to help others to prepare for the next crisis.

