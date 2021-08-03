Cody Girls Basketball Team Posts Best Finish at State Tourney

The Cody Fillies had their best run through the 4A Girls State Basketball Tournament since finishing 3rd way back in 1996. Cody was the #3 seed from the West at the state tournament and drew Thunder Basin, the 2nd seed from the East in the first round. In what was a very entertaining game, Cody prevailed 59-56. There was a combined 44 points scored in the 4th quarter with the Fillies shooting 39% from the floor for the game. Torrie Schutzmann went 5-11 from the field and had 17 points. Molly Hays had 14 and Kennedi Niemann had 12 so that was a formidable 1-2-3 punch.