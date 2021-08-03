Cancel
Cody, WY

Cody Girls Basketball Team Posts Best Finish at State Tourney

By Frank Gambino
KGAB AM 650
 3 days ago
The Cody Fillies had their best run through the 4A Girls State Basketball Tournament since finishing 3rd way back in 1996. Cody was the #3 seed from the West at the state tournament and drew Thunder Basin, the 2nd seed from the East in the first round. In what was a very entertaining game, Cody prevailed 59-56. There was a combined 44 points scored in the 4th quarter with the Fillies shooting 39% from the floor for the game. Torrie Schutzmann went 5-11 from the field and had 17 points. Molly Hays had 14 and Kennedi Niemann had 12 so that was a formidable 1-2-3 punch.

