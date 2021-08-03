Made in Ada Wilson Football Festival returning to ONU campus, village park

Get ready to have a ball! The Made in Ada Wilson Football Festival is resuming this year with festivities planned for Saturday, Aug. 28, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Organizers from the Village of Ada, Ohio Northern University and the renowned local Wilson Football Factory have fun events planned for guests of all ages. The day’s activities will kick off at 11 a.m. at Ohio Northern University’s Dial-Roberson Stadium with an ONU football intersquad scrimmage. A Punt, Pass and Kick contest for youth ages 8 to 15 will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the stadium, with registration for four different age groups beginning at noon.