Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Five Questions That Need Answers For Utah Football Entering 2021 Fall Camp

By Trevor Allen, KSL Sports
kslsports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The questions that have come up during the offseason for Utah football will now need to be answered during fall camp. From the quarterback position, to the WR depth to the defensive secondary, Utah will need to get these questions ironed out during fall camp and before jumping into Pac-12 play.

kslsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah College Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, UT
Local
Utah Sports
Local
Utah Football
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Curry
Person
Kyle Whittingham
Person
Jake Bentley
Person
Brandon Mckinney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah Utes#American Football#Wr#Pac 12#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

Alabama Football: In bold claim Dabo Swinney is not wrong

Former Alabama Football wide receiver, Dabo Swinney has come a long way. The one-time, real estate salesperson is considered by many as one of college football’s best coaches. Gene Stallings once put a lockdown on Dabo running his mouth, about being a new coaching staff hire for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Now Dabo can say anything he wants, and, at the least, not worry about any pushback from Clemson fans.
Kansas StatePosted by
The Daily Goal Horn

REPORT: Kansas Leaving the Big 12

Morgantown, West Virginia – Reports are leaking out that the Kansas Jayhawks are leaving the Big 12 Conference and will join the Big Ten!. Kansas, according to multiple reports, intends to make the announcement official “within the next few weeks” and it could be announced as early as next week.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits 1 Thing ‘Scares Him To Death’

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their way to a national championship victory this past year, capping off an undefeated season with a win over Ohio State in the title game. Nick Saban claimed his seventh national championship as a head coach and continued to distinguish himself as one of the best leaders college football has ever seen.
NFLCBS Sports

Video emerges of vicious hit at Panthers training camp, J.T. Ibe apologizes for sending teammate to hospital

There was a scary moment at Panthers practice on Tuesday that ended with receiver Keith Kirkwood being hospitalized after taking a vicious hit from safety J.T. Ibe. Panthers coach Matt Rhule was so upset with the hit that he decided to cut Ibe after practice ended. Following his release from the team, Ibe didn't get a chance to meet with the media, but he did do a brief one-on-one interview with the Charlotte Observer.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

ESPN releases preseason top 25 poll; 6 SEC teams make the cut

The college football season starts later this month! Several FBS teams have Week 0 games on the schedule. The SEC doesn’t kick off until Sept. 2, when Tennessee hosts Bowling Green on a Thursday night to kick off the Josh Heupel era. The other SEC teams will kick off their 2021 campaigns that weekend.
College SportsAthlonSports.com

2021 Pac-12 Quarterback Rankings

The Pac-12 is usually home to standout quarterback play and some of college football’s top offenses. Expect that to hold true once again in 2021, as the conference features a couple of the nation’s top quarterbacks in USC’s Kedon Slovis and Arizona State’s Jayden Daniels and plenty of high-powered attacks around the Pac-12. Additionally, the development of signal-callers like Washington’s Dylan Morris, Oregon’s Anthony Brown and Washington State’s Jayden de Laura should add to the overall depth of talent under center in this league.
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Reportedly Landed A New Job

Veteran NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has reportedly landed a new job – out of the league. According to a report from NFL Network, the former top NFL Draft pick has accepted an analyst job with ESPN. Griffin, 31, was reportedly being pursued by multiple networks. The New York Post...
Tennessee Staterockytopinsider.com

Tennessee QB Coach Updates Competition

Tennessee quarterback coach Joey Halzle joked that he was “ready to tell” the local media the Vols’ starting quarterback as he walked into the north studio at the Neyland-Thompson Sports Center Thursday. The Vols are just two practices into fall camp, but the 35-year old coach had a confident reassurance...
Utah Statemidutahradio.com

Utah Football To Pac-12 Media Days; Fall Camp Starts August 4

SALT LAKE CITY-Friday, University of Utah football confirmed fall camp starts August 4. This will be preceded by Pac-12 media day Tuesday July 27. The Utes will be represented at media day by head coach Kyle Whittingham, junior receiver Britain Covey and junior linebacker Devin Lloyd. All of the Utes’...
Indianapolis, INchatsports.com

Jim Harbaugh names Cade McNamara starting QB heading into fall camp

Michigan Football has their starting quarterback heading into fall camp, and he’s not letting anyone take the job away from him according to head coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh spoke glowingly of Cade McNamara on Wednesday during Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. “Right now, Cade McNamara’s...
Bloomington, INAnderson Herald Bulletin

Five storylines for IU heading into fall camp

BLOOMINGTON — The sounds of pads crashing on pads, whistles and head coach Tom Allen on the bullhorn will echo across Indiana football practice fields beginning Friday. It’s the start of full camp for the Hoosiers, a three-week journey before a week of preparation for the season opener Sept. 4 at Iowa.

Comments / 0

Community Policy