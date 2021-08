If you are heading out to Sturgis for the motorcycle rally, which by the way turns 81 this year, be sure to stop out at this lemonade stand not too far from all the action. A social media post, which has now been shared 14,000 times, shows a young man, named Wyatt, who is giving free lemonade to riders, in an effort to raise enough funds for a dirt bike, his college schooling, and 30% are heading to St. Judes. Now, this is something we can all get behind!