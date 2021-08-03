Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Teammates React To Conley Re-Signing With Jazz

By Ben Anderson, KSL Sports
kslsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY, Utah – There was palpable excitement both on social media, and across the globe after the news broke that Mike Conley was re-signing with the Utah Jazz for three more seasons. Conley was the Jazz’s first All-Star to become an unrestricted free agent since Gordon Hayward left...

kslsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keyon Dooling
Person
Joe Ingles
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Gordon Hayward
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Tournament#The Utah Jazz#The Boston Celtics#Ksl Sports#Utahjazz#Spidadmitchell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Donovan Mitchell’s ‘crazy’ reaction to Eric Paschall trade to Jazz from Warriors

All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell couldn’t hold back his excitement after the Utah Jazz traded for Eric Paschall from the Golden State Warriors. On Twitter, Mitchell retweeted a photo of him and Paschall when they were younger and playing together on travel teams together on the East Coast. The Jazz’ scorer is still in awe of how far they’ve gone together and how they are now set to play alongside each other in Salt Lake City.
NBAchatsports.com

Utah Jazz rumors: 4 rotation players the franchise seems willing to trade

Utah Jazz (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports) Several multi-year Utah Jazz weapons have been popping up in trade chatter. Veteran bucket-getters Joe Ingles and Bojan Bogdanovic were vital components to last season’s record-breaking Utah Jazz 3-point arsenal. Remember, the foreign-born sharpshooters finished among the top three for the Jazzmen in...
NBAbasketballinsiders.com

NBA Trade Rumors: Jazz considering trade offers for Bojan Bogdanovic, Joe Ingles, Royce O’Neale, and No. 30 pick of the 2021 NBA Draft

Per one interesting announcement from Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, the Utah Jazz are open to trading forward Bojan Bogdanovic, forward-guard Joe Ingles, small forward Royce O’Neale, and the No. 30 pick of the 2021 NBA Draft. Fischer stated, “The Utah Jazz are known to be one of the few teams actually searching to move playoff-tested talent. Retaining Mike Conley is an offseason priority, sources said, and the Jazz have held numerous discussions with teams around the league about offloading salary to create for Conley in free agency.” Point guard Mike Conley is set to become a free agent this offseason. Though, general manager Justin Zanik will aim to re-sign the 33-year-old guard in the coming weeks. Conley earned $34.5 million in the 2020-21 season.
NBAslcdunk.com

The Utah Jazz have Wasted an Embarrassing Amount of Assets on Backup Center

I’m not going to sugar coat this one. Ever since Rudy Gobert took over as the starting center for the Utah Jazz, the front office has struggled to have a reliable backup behind him. And that’s not for lack of effort or prioritization. In fact, the opposite is true. I doubt any team has spent as much money or as many assets on arguably the least important position in basketball.
NBAPosted by
Deseret News

Did the Utah Jazz’s owner just end Joe Ingles trade rumors?

As the NBA’s offseason transaction window started to open late last month, Utah Jazz veteran Joe Ingles became a player who many thought could be on the trading block. Even as recently as Tuesday, for example, The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson took a pretty deep dive into what a potential trade to the Golden State Warriors might look like.
NBAespn700sports.com

Sarah Todd on Jazz/NBA Draft, Jared Butler, Mike Conley free agency, Favors trade + more

Des News Jazz beat writer Sarah Todd joins The Drive to recap yesterday’s NBA Draft, assess the Favors trade, Jared Butler(medical concerns), Conley FA situation, Utah’s remaining needs, balancing offseason roster adjustments with chemistry + more. Subscribe to ESPN700's News!. Get the latest sports news, contests and flyaways, and more...
NBANBC Sports

Mitchell, Paschall react to reuniting after Dubs-Jazz trade

It was a bittersweet afternoon for Warriors forward Eric Paschall, who is heading to a new home after a reported trade sent him from Golden State to the Utah Jazz. The 24-year-old is set to begin his third season in the NBA with the Jazz after playing a big role in the Warriors' rotation for the previous two seasons.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Jazz Rumors: Conley, Niang, MLE, Porter, Gay

The Jazz remain on track to finalize an agreement on a three-year contract with Mike Conley once free agency officially opens tonight, reports Tony Jones of The Athletic. Previous reports have indicated that Utah is the strong frontrunner to bring back Conley and that the team is preparing a three-year offer in the neighborhood of $75MM for the veteran point guard. Based on Jones’ report, it sounds like that hasn’t changed and a deal could be in place later today.
NBAchatsports.com

Jazz add defense, versatility with Gay and Whiteside signings

Two moves for the Utah Jazz were announced Tuesday. The first, the signing of forward Rudy Gay, greeted fans just after they woke up and checked their phones for the first time. The second, Hassan Whiteside’s decision to come to Salt Lake, came as many in the country were about to get back into bed.
NBAsaltcityhoops.com

Free Agency Breakdown: Four Writers React to the Latest Jazz News

The Jazz have used the first three days of free agency to secure commitments from three veterans, starting with their own Mike Conley Jr. A quartet of Salt City Hoops analysts came together to opine on Conley’s new deal, the other veteran acquisition in the frontcourt, and to look at what the Jazz can still do from here.
NBAkslsports.com

Jazz Made Changes, But Did They Get Better?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Barring a surprise trade featuring one of the Utah Jazz top rotational players, it appears the additions of Rudy Gay, Hassan Whiteside, and rookie Jared Butler will be the most significant moves the team makes this summer. Gay steps into a reserve role behind Royce...
NBAthejnotes.com

Utah Jazz: The 1 trade that could make them title contenders

One more bright move could be all it takes for the Utah Jazz to win it all. After the disappointment of this past season’s Western Conference Semifinal matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers, Utah Jazz fans have been left wondering what it will take for their beloved team to break through the West and become a true title contender.

Comments / 0

Community Policy