Garth Brooks' sold-out show at Nissan Stadium in Nashville was postponed Saturday night amid a severe lightning storm over Middle Tennessee. At first, stadium officials even told ticket holders who had not arrived at the gates yet to shelter in place in their cars. There was also an evacuation order, but some noted that many in the crowd did not seek shelter and remained in their seats. Late Saturday night, stadium officials confirmed the show would be postponed and there will be an attempt to reschedule Sunday night.