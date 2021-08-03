County to receive new-look website

OTTUMWA — Wapello County information technology director Paul Culver took a trip down memory lane.

"The county's website is eight or nine years old. It was here before I was," he quipped. "Unfortunately, right now, it looks homemade."

That will change, as the board of supervisors approved a proposal from Neopolitan Labs to redesign the county's website and make it more user-friendly, both for county employees and residents.

Locally, Neopolitan Labs designed the county's elections webpage, the City of Ottumwa page, Meet Ottumwa and Bridge View Center. The firm has worked in 66 of the state's 99 counties, and recently redesigned Marion County's webpage.

"They're very good," auditor Kelly Spurgeon said of the firm. "They're really easy to work with, and I think it would be good for us in the future to have something that's a little better than what we have."

In many ways, the current website is clunky, and information isn't always easy to find. With a redesign, each department would have its own dedicated information page with forms, links and contact information, and residents could have the ability to pay taxes, register a vehicle, etc.

Plus, the website would have a sharper look. The process would take 14 weeks, and could be done early in October. The cost for redesign and support is $25,000 the first year, $1,500 after that.

"We all kind of talked one day and I guess we just felt there was probably a need to upgrade our website. The current one is very hard to use and the election website is very easy to use," Spurgeon said. "And it might be nice to have a working website where, if we had to close the courthouse again, they could go get forms, and it would allow us to conduct business a little bit easier."

County engineer Jeff Skalberg asked whether residents could fill out forms for permits, and Spurgeon referenced the elections page, where people can fill out registration forms online, and forms are sent to that department's email. She didn't anticipate it being different in other departments.

"Anything better than what we have now is fantastic," he said.

Culver believed a new website would also be an opportunity for the county to explore rebranding its logo, claiming the Chief Wapello head on the website is dated.

"We need to be able to update the website ourselves. A really good-looking website that doesn't have good information is still just the same as what we have now," he said. "I think the county is in desperate need of a centralized logo and branding. The chief is fine, but there's a lot of people offended by that, too. We need to have a non-offensive logo."

Supervisor Brian Morgan expressed the possibilities with a redesigned website.

"It's definitely something I think would be pretty user-friendly for us to update," he said. "I don't disagree with you (Paul) on the emblem. There's different things we've sponsored here, from the Babe Ruth World Series stuff, to whatever else. I think it would be worth doing that, to just make it look a lot better."

In other business:

• The supervisors officially expressed their support for a broadband internet initiative from Citizens Mutual Telephone Company of Bloomfield, and will contribute funds as needed to help provide internet to residents in the southern part of the county.

• Sheriff Don Phillips commended Morgan and his family for assisting in a fundraiser for Ottumwa police officer Chase Johnson, whose wife was seriously injured in a car accident near Bloomfield July 9. A drive-thru luncheon was served to aid in medical expenses.

Johnson's wife, Abby, was eight months pregnant and lost the unborn child in the crash; Abby is improving, though, Phillips said, "she's got a long road ahead of her."

"Without Brian and his family I don't know if we would have got this accomplished," he said. "We've raised over $19,000, and we still have money kind of trickling in here and there."

"It was a good day, a lot of goosebumps and pretty neat to see the turnout," Morgan said.