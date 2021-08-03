Downers Grove Public Library's virtual Library Con Aug. 7 to feature panels on drawing, webcomics, and more

Downers Grove Public Library is hosting its first Library Con virtually from 10 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. Acclaimed panelists will discuss comics, teach new drawing techniques, and more. The winners of the Cosplay Contest and Trivia will receive prizes. They are no longer accepting entries for the cosplay contest. The submissions are judged virtually by a panel of cosplayers and costumers. The winners will be announced Aug. 7 and featured on this webpage.