Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Downers Grove, IL

Downers Grove Public Library's virtual Library Con Aug. 7 to feature panels on drawing, webcomics, and more

Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDowners Grove Public Library is hosting its first Library Con virtually from 10 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. Acclaimed panelists will discuss comics, teach new drawing techniques, and more. The winners of the Cosplay Contest and Trivia will receive prizes. They are no longer accepting entries for the cosplay contest. The submissions are judged virtually by a panel of cosplayers and costumers. The winners will be announced Aug. 7 and featured on this webpage.

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
107K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Berwyn, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Downers Grove, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Crilley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mad Science#Webcomic#Drawing#Comics#New York Times#Dreamworks Animation#Columbia College Chicago#Heavy Metal#Dark Horse Dc#Marvel#Mae Volumes 1 2#Oni Press#Eisners#Idw#Disney Lucasfilm Press#Vertigo#Papercutz#Valiant#Iheart Radio#Harvey Award
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
Related
MusicPosted by
Daily Herald

Singing, dancing and story time enchant kids at Lords Park Zoo

About 50 kids and family members met under the hickory tree at Lords Park Zoo on Thursday for a Gail Borden Public Library story time. Apropos to the setting, the tales featured tails, both in story and singalong, with books including "Mary Had A Little Lamb," followed by rendition of the song by a string quartet from Larkin High School.

Comments / 0

Community Policy