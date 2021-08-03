People on the Move
Blue & Co., LLC is pleased to share that Darrell Williams has joined the firm as the new Chief Information Officer. Williams is Blue & Co.’s first CIO and will provide strategic direction and leadership to the organization. Williams has spent more than 24 years working as an innovative thought leader in the IT field. Williams has directed and managed the successful implementation of various initiatives including projects around artificial intelligence, Lean Six Sigma, robotic process automation, data analytics and enhanced risk management practices. Williams received an undergraduate degree in Computer Technology and a BS Degree in Organizational Leadership and Supervision from Purdue University, and his Lean/Six Sigma Greenbelt Certification from the Ohio State University. He is a former Personnelman 2nd Class with the U.S. Navy.www.bizjournals.com
