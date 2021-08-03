People on the Move

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleBlue & Co., LLC is pleased to share that Darrell Williams has joined the firm as the new Chief Information Officer. Williams is Blue & Co.’s first CIO and will provide strategic direction and leadership to the organization. Williams has spent more than 24 years working as an innovative thought leader in the IT field. Williams has directed and managed the successful implementation of various initiatives including projects around artificial intelligence, Lean Six Sigma, robotic process automation, data analytics and enhanced risk management practices. Williams received an undergraduate degree in Computer Technology and a BS Degree in Organizational Leadership and Supervision from Purdue University, and his Lean/Six Sigma Greenbelt Certification from the Ohio State University. He is a former Personnelman 2nd Class with the U.S. Navy.

www.bizjournals.com

Businessbizjournals

Maria Colacurcio and Syndio are tackling workplace equity problems

The Syndio CEO has scored big-name backing recently while on a mission to address one of the biggest problems in the workplace. At the annual Director of the Year event PSBJ will be honoring outstanding Board of Directors who serve on startups, family or public companies with commitment, integrity and authenticity.
BusinessPosted by
Chicago City Wire

Adtalem Announces CEO Transition

Adtalem Global Education Inc. issued the following announcement on Aug. 4. Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider, today announced that Stephen Beard, currently chief operating officer, will succeed Lisa Wardell as chief executive officer and be elected to the company’s board of directors, effective September 8. Wardell, currently chairman and CEO, will transition to the role of executive chairman of the board of directors for a one-year term. These changes are the result of a thorough board-led succession planning process designed to drive continuity and continued momentum and accelerate our path to growth.
Seattle, WAbizjournals

Seattle robocall-blocker Hiya adds Salesforce president to board

Seattle startup Hiya added Sarah Franklin, Salesforce president and chief marketing officer, to its board of directors, the company announced Thursday. Hiya, founded in 2016, develops technology that detects and blocks robocalls and fraud calls for companies like Samsung, Apple and AT&T. “As we look to create a better voice...
TechnologyInternational Business Times

6 AI Business Tools That Will Matter in 2022

Innovative Artificial Intelligence business tools will be necessary to take your business and profits to the next level in 2022. Today, many companies are looking towards AI solutions to help manage key aspects of their business, from communication all the way to human resources. According to the Harvard Business Review, three-quarters of the executives that were surveyed believe that AI will sustainably transform their business within three years. With the exponential evolution of AI, AI business tools are not only becoming more frequent but more necessary to the everyday function of any business. Looking towards the future, AI tools will become the ultimate game-changer in 2022.
Little Rock, ARArkansas Business

Staley CEO Andrew Faulkner Gives Reality Check on Manufacturing Tech

Before buying Staley Technologies in 2018 and acquiring POSitive Solutions Group and merging it into the company this year, Andrew Faulkner owned and operated Advanced POS Solutions, one of the fastest-growing value-added resellers for NCR Corp. of Atlanta. Faulkner later merged APS with Staley, and today the company, which offers an extended suite of commercial technology products and services, has more than 200 employees around the country.
ScienceUniversity of Arkansas

NSF CAREER Award Winner to Study Evolution of the Nervous System

The National Science Foundation awarded Nagayasu Nakanishi, assistant professor of biological sciences at the U of A, with a prestigious Faculty Early Career Development award to support his research into how the nervous system emerged and diversified almost 600 million years ago. The $1.15 million award will support Nakanishi’s research...
Educationaithority.com

AllHere Advisory Board Launches With Top Leaders From Research And Education

Advisory Board brings together top education leaders and researchers to determine future applications of conversational AI in K-12 and improve student education outcomes. AllHere, the leading provider of AI-powered solutions to improve K-12 student outcomes, is forming the AllHere Advisory Board to bring together a broad array of leaders from research and education to support the company’s mission and drive key insights. The inaugural board members are leading education experts and academics whose combined work represents decades of policy work and research into the efficacy of education technology:
Pittsburgh, PAbizjournals

City of Pittsburgh issues new masking guidance for facilities

The City of Pittsburgh has issued new masking guidance for all city facilities effective as of Aug. 6 for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. Per the new guidance, those who are unvaccinated are now being required to wear a mask at all times while inside city facilities. Individuals who are vaccinated are now required to wear masks in common areas, shared vehicles and in group settings when inside of city facilities.
Computer Sciencesdbn.org

Research Programmer IV | Scripps Research

ABOUT US: Scripps Research is ranked the most influential institution in the world for its impact on innovation. We expand basic knowledge in the biosciences and use these fundamental advancements to develop profound innovations that improve wellbeing. Our educational and training programs mold talented and committed students and postdocs into leading edge scientists. Scientists in the institute’s five academic research departments work hand-in-hand with researchers of the Scripps Research Translational Institute and Calibr to merge foundational studies in biology, chemistry and computer science with translational science to produce pioneering drugs and advances in digital and precision medicine. Together, we cultivate new scientific leaders and expand the frontiers of knowledge to deliver medical breakthroughs to better human health around the globe. If you have a passion for making a difference, this could be your opportunity to join our transformative team.
Softwareindustrialcybersecuritypulse.com

System integrators and serial communication monitoring: Why it matters

Historically, industrial control systems (ICS) could exist as a closed-loop, with an air-gapped network and a solid physical security program insulating them from the outside world. An operator could trust the integrity of their operations based on process outputs, and when processes broke down maintenance was brought in to locate and fix the issue.
Norwalk, CTbizjournals

Fortune 500 company acquires Kettering electrical services business

An electrical services business located in the Dayton area has been acquired by a Fortune 500 company. The deal is expected to prompt more growth. Quebe Holdings Inc., a Kettering-based provider of pre-construction, construction, systems integration and energy solutions, was recently purchased by EMCOR Group Inc. — a mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and building services company headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
Businessbizjournals

Cushman & Wakefield promoting global president John Forrester to CEO

Commercial real estate giant Cushman & Wakefield said John Forrester, currently its global president, will become CEO of the company on January 1, 2022, replacing Brett White, who will remain as the company's executive chairman. Chicago-based Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) said as global president, Forrester oversaw the firm’s service...
Delaware Statewitn22.org

DELAWARE STATE UNIVERSITY AWARDED A $394,6076 DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE GRANT TO ESTABLISH PHOTOCHEMICAL/PHOTOPHYSICS LAB

DOVER, Del. – A University physics professor has been awarded a $394,607 Department of Defense research grant that will support the establishment of a state-of-the-art Photochemical and Photophysics Laboratory at Delaware State University. Dr. Aristides Marcano, Professor of Physics, is the primary investigator and recipient of the grant. The resulting...
SoftwarePoets and Quants

Mr. Data Strategist

I am a data analyst, working within the sales department of a software company for 4 years. I started as a Sales Support Analyst (SSA), was promoted to Senior SSA after 2 years, and then promoted to Lead Analyst after 18 months. My main strengths are working with data to identify trends & actionable insights, and managing multiple clients.
Moline, ILbizjournals

John Deere buys autonomous tractor startup for $250M

Tractor giant John Deere has agreed to acquire a Silicon Valley startup that develops autonomous driving technology for tractors. Moline, Illinois-based Deere announced it is buying Bear Flag Robotics for $250 million. The startup, founded in 2017, has built technology that allows tractors to work in a field autonomously. Its tech is compatible with existing machines, allowing farmers to retrofit their tractor fleets with autonomous systems.
Healthbizjournals

Northwestern Mutual implements vaccine requirement for on-campus employees

Northwestern Mutual became the first major non-health care employer in metropolitan Milwaukee to institute a vaccine requirement for employees who plan to work in the company’s offices in downtown Milwaukee and in Franklin. The Milwaukee-based life insurer emailed employees Friday morning a notice stating that those who aren’t vaccinated by...
Healthbizjournals

Good Works: RK Industries' suicide-awareness campaigns lead sector

Finding an area of passion is important to the longevity and success of a company’s corporate social responsibility program. RK Industries, a Civic 50 Colorado 2020 honoree, has become deeply involved in an issue area especially pertinent to the construction industry. Additionally, the company developed a CSR program that truly values volunteerism seriously — with plans to expand on this in the future.
Softwareaithority.com

Achieveit Receives FedRAMP Authorization for Cloud-Based Execution Solution for Government

Fedramp Authorization Validates Achieveit’s Leadership in Its Planning and Execution Software and Clears the Way to Providing Cloud Services to Other Agencies Across the Federal Government. AchieveIt Online, LLC, a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise software, announced that it has received a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Authority...
Healthmobihealthnews.com

Contributed: How tech-driven tools can change senior care

In a little over a decade there will be more people age 65 years and older than those under the age of 18 years – an inflection point that highlights healthcare-related paradigm shifts on the horizon. Medical vulnerabilities of diverse older adult communities – as magnified by COVID-19 – have accelerated health inequities impacting the quality of life of millions of families and family caregivers nationwide.

