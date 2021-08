Six Flags Over Texas will officially kick off the celebration of its 60th season on Saturday. The theme park opened its gates for the first time on Saturday, Aug. 5, 1961. "This entire season has led up to this anniversary celebration," Six Flags Over Texas Park President Ron McKenzie said. "There have been so many memories made here at the park over the last 60 seasons- from a first roller coaster ride to a first taste of funnel cake. We know that guests are excited to relive those memories- and to make new ones for generations to come."