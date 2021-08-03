CCAC provides emergency financial aid to more than 10,000 students in need
PITTSBURGH—The Community College of Allegheny County has provided financial assistance for more than 10,000 students with grants made available from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) monies. The funding provides emergency financial aid grants to students whose lives have been disrupted—many of whom continue to face financial challenges and are struggling to make ends meet due to the coronavirus. The grants ranged from $400 to as much as $1,000.www.ccac.edu
