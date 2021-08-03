Cancel
College Sports

Hate to see the demise of the Big-12, but you had to follow the money

By EDGEMAN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe remaining Big-12 schools will probably add a couple replacements, then follow the AAC into obscurity. The same will happen to whoever's left from the ACC. Join an obscure conference, or add members who will bring in less funding.

College Sports
Football
Sports
College Sports

You lost me at "Big 12(8) outmaneuvers ACC". The gazelle usually doesn't

Eat the lion. The ACC might not be one of the two major powers but compared to the remnants of the B12 they might as well be. The bigger more powerful usually eats the smaller weaker. The law of the jungle. Any kind of combination of B12/ACC would be the result of ACC inviting a few B12 teams. Without UT and OU the B12 struggles to be considered a P5 team, they are more in line with AAC than the ACC.
College Sports

Kyle Getter describes this year's players - link

This has probably been shared before or in the Newslink but just listened to Jeff White interview. He addresses each of the team members, old and new, what they bring, their size, who's a leader. If you haven't listened to it, take the 20+ mins to hear that and his opinion of being at UVA.
College Sports
247Sports

WATCH: College sports no longer able to preserve what made them unique

Just when we're saying on a podcast this morning that, no, the expansion and realignment news isn't coming as fast or as frequently as you might have expected there is a headline that steals your attention: The Big 12 and Pac-12 commissioners are meeting to discuss a partnership. Nationally, that is nowhere near the level of "Texas and Oklahoma will join the SEC." Locally, it's nowhere near as desirable as "WVU will join the ACC." Near as we can tell, this is exploratory in principle, and no outcomes are guaranteed merely because the two sides met during a time when meeting and exploration are good ideas. Without details, we can't be sure if the get-together itself produced any good ideas.
Football

I hear you. I'm not an outright NO, because i wonder if someone

More creative than myself can come up with a way to structure it so that someone like syracuse is OK with a smaller football payout, but is still rewarded for hoops. I don't know how you make that work though. a performance based payout only drives the gap further. it...
NFL

Very true. Football speed is about that

Acceleration and change of direction. That said, he was very fast straight line too. I'd bet my lunch money he was faster than all those guys on the list and in fact considerably faster than most. Same with Jackson.
Politics

Yes. In other Big 12 financial interest to resolve quickly.

Poll: Do you think Oklahoma & Texas get out of the GOR early? -- Stech 08/03/2021 7:12PM. Yes. In other Big 12 financial interest to resolve quickly. ** -- HokieDelNorte 08/04/2021 3:18PM. Much of what I've read/heard is that GOR will not hold up, there are smart -- Stech 08/04/2021...
College Sports

Follow the money

Is all you have to do to see how serious texas is. The sec will not cater to texas the way the big12 does. You want to find the truth to this rumor. Follow the money. If the Longhorn network is generating millions...no way this happens. If the Longhorn network...

