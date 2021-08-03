Cancel
College Sports

The ACC has never had leverage. WHY?

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo many pvt schools. To many basketball schools. If Phillips pulls this off. He is the man. That being said I am not sure VT is in bad shape nor good shape. They are probably behind scenes doing more than you give them credit. Like all ACC schools do they have any leverage? One other thing to look into. Is the ACC schools simply happy as is? I know money is the driving force but besides Clemson and potentially FSU whom can win a NATTY title in ACC? You might as well set back and relax. What will be will be.

#Acc Schools#Basketball#Acc#Vt#Clemson
FSU
Sports
College Sportstigernet.com

At this point, the ACC only has one attractive move...

Obviously, that would be to add ND. They will say "no", of course. If they do, I think we have to do whatever we can to hold the 14 together into whatever the new world is. There are no other name programs out there for the ACC. West Virginia is not a name program, but we could add them if and only if we have added Notre Dame.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Good write up on why CU can’t leave ACC

Grant of rights until 2036, Clemson would have to forfeit hundreds of millions of dollars. Unless they can sneak out of that in court some how, they’re stuck. https://rubbingtherock.com/2021/07/27/clemson-football-wont-leave-acc/. There have been rumors flying about a possible connection between Clemson football and the SEC, but there are obstacles standing in...
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: SEC & B10 has always been proactive in expansion ACC is reactive

Agree with all of your points. If you follow the expansion of both the Big Ten and SEC, you'll notice that it was calculated - especially the Big Ten's. People laughed at the Big Ten bringing in Rutgers but that was the conference's access into the Jersey - NYC market. Just look at the huge TV markets now in the Big Ten's area: New York City, Philadelphia, D.C., Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Columbus. And before anyone laughs at Columbus, it now has a population inside the city of 950,000 and surrounding area of 2.1 million. And I'm probably leaving out a big market or two.
College Sportssportswar.com

The problem with the ACC is that it has never really been balanced

In the past 30 seasons we had the following ACC champions. So in 30 years FSU has been champ 15 times and Clemson 8 times (then VT x4 is the only other multiple winner). The conference is its own worst enemy by having so little parity. This is why primarily Clemson and FSU get mentioned regarding expansion. And UNC because of their overall brand.
College Sportssportswar.com

The ACC actually has the most important leverage over Notre Dame....

Right now by owning their conference rights until 2036. Notre Dame can not shop their services around to anyone. They may stay independent until 2036 and beyond, but they may be squeezed out unless they join the one and only conference they are contractually allowed to join. I'm sure the BIG and Pac 12 wished they had that leverage over Notre Dame.
College Sportstigernet.com

The ACC should not allow notre dame to do what it has done

…. This move by the SEC gave ND more power and control over their destiny. Staying independent almost secures their place in the 12 team playoff. They’re the one (and probably only) school who doesn’t need the few million that would be added by joining. As long as the ACC allows them to keep their current deal, ND will not join a conference in my lifetime. Of course, I’m old, but still…… 😀
College SportsPosted by
MountaineerMaven

Why the Big Ten Isn't as Realistic for WVU as the ACC

Like it or not, conference realignment has officially begun for the 2nd time in the last ten years. Oklahoma and Texas got things started on Monday by informing the Big 12 Conference of their intentions to leave the league and join the SEC. With the Big 12 set to lose its top two members, the league is on the verge of collapsing. The remaining eight members will now have to weigh their options and make a decision on whether or not to stick out and see if the Big 12 can survive the loss of its biggest brands.
Imagine if we had not made it to the ACC

Imagine if we had not made it to the ACC

We would have been left with the remnants of the Big East -- UConn, West Virginia, Virginia Tech and who knows who else? Cincinnati? Louisville? Villanova? East Carolina? We may not return to our glory days, but we should have a good home at worst.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: The SEC has never talked to Clemson

I remember there was a report than the SEC had made a deal with A&M, Missouri, Clemson and FSU. There was nothing about Clemson and FSU agreeing to join the SEC. Just because ESPN put it on a screen as a possibly doesn't mean it was actively being discussed. Keep...
Re: I think the ACC has no choices....

Re: I think the ACC has no choices....

To this expansion nonsense. Makes me think that we now have a capable Commissioner who is going to take a “wait and see” stance. A lot can happen in the next few years and this SEC boondoggle could eventually blow up in their face. I am convinced that Texas does not realize what they are getting into. They have always been the top dog and called all the shots no matter what conference they were in. The SEC and Saben won’t let that happen.
College Sportstigernet.com

ACC has one non-ND power play available…

Do everything in their power to kill the 12-team playoff. The SEC still make ridiculous bank but they’d be able to get max 2 teams in and our conference champ would still be in most years. This would also likely force ND’s hand.
The Spun

ESPN’s Jay Bilas Has A Big Suggestion For The ACC

With the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns leaving the Big 12 for the SEC, it’s only a matter of time before the Big 12 are no more. With his former conference in a position to grab up some of the Big 12 schools, ESPN’s Jay Bilas has a suggestion for what the ACC should do next.
College Sportssportswar.com

The ACC has to move the needle if they want Notre dame

I don’t think four 16-team conferences will happen. There are to many weak teams in the P5-1 and to many good programs on the outside to stop at 64 teams. I think the game changer the ACC needs to produce would be the east coast power conference envisioned 30 years ago with Penn state and Notre dame. Until the ACC identifies a game changer likely getting penn state, as the article points out, Notre dame has no reason to become a full ACC member.

