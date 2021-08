Burlington (NC) Cummings athlete Jonathan Paylor may just be entering his sophomore year, but he's already become one of North Carolina’s most wanted players for the class of 2024. Paylor’s first P-5 offer came from Purdue back in May, but since then his recruiting has exploded as he’s added offers from the likes of NC State, Penn State, Michigan State, Maryland, Virginia Tech, Georgia, UNC, and Duke. When you talk to Paylor you quickly realize that he is a mature, humble player who appears unlikely to be persuaded by a lot of glitz and glamour. He has a much more important goal in mind.