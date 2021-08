Owning real estate has traditionally been viewed as an effective way to hedge against inflation. The logic is simple: as the price of goods and services increases, so does property value. Like other types of real estate, rental properties stand to appreciate in value, but that’s hardly the only benefit of this asset class. Landlords earn passive income or cash flow from their properties, benefit from certain tax breaks and build equity while paying down loans (if they’re using mortgages). With inflation on the rise in the U.S. in 2021, investors may be searching for new real estate markets to invest their money. With that in mind, SmartAsset set out to find the places that are best for buying and owning long-term rental properties.