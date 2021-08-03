Luca 4K UHD Video Review

When we originally reviewed Luca back in June, we said, “Luca expertly captures that magical childlike innocence, along with its worries in trying to figure out how one fits in this world.” As we watch Luca again, everything still rings true. Much of the movie’s replayability is due to the nostalgia we feel as we watch it. It’s similar to watching your favorite flick over and over again. Luca makes you reminiscence about all of the adventures you had as a kid. Much of the film’s heart and soul revolves around the friendship between Luca, Alberto, and Giulia. Their youthful misadventures in Portorosso are so wholesome that it makes Luca one of the most light-hearted films Pixar has ever made.