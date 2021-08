The remaining 8 schools in the Big 12 are each better than the best school in the ACC - Cincinnati. If anything, the Big-12 invites Cincinnati, Houston, UCF and USF to get to 12. Might then try to form a media alliance with the Pac-12 as both could use a boost there. Big-12 would jump to Fox along with the Big Ten and Pac-12. It would not be the land of milk and honey but it would be a place at the table.