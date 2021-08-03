Law Enforcement in DeKalb County Stayed Busy During Month of July
During the month of July, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Narcotics and Criminal Interdiction Unit, K-9 Units, Fort Payne Police Department, Sylvania Police Department, Collinsville Police Department, Fyffe Police Department, Valley Head Police Department, Mentone Police Department, Probation Officers and Crossville Police Department made 66 drug related arrests. We also took 196 grams of methamphetamine, 72 grams of marijuana, 86 grams of synthetic marijuana and 55 pills off the streets in our county.www.weisradio.com
Comments / 0