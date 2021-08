The Florida Gators are set to start their 2021 season Fall Camp on Friday which will kickstart year four under head coach Dan Mullen. The Gators will head to the practice field with a new name on the squad, as former Clemson Tigers offensive lineman Kaleb Boateng will transfer to Florida and practice with the team on Friday sources have confirmed to Swamp247. Sources have also conveyed that Boateng will also be a preferred walk on for the Gators as well.