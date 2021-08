Dan Beyer & Aaron Torres, in for Doug Gottlieb on The Doug Gottlieb Show, tackle the, ‘Name, Image & Likeness’ issues cropping up all over the country. The main concern is that student athletes may lose their motivation once they get paid and it could hurt their long term careers. Dan argues that, in many cases, the opposite may be true. A taste of what may be in store for these athletes while still in college may serve to push them to exceed expectations in order to keep that money train rolling down the tracks.