Sean Strickland doesn’t seem to care much about rankings but he just proved he’s one of the best middleweights in the sport with his win in the UFC Vegas 33 main event. Over five rounds, Strickland was just relentless while going after Uriah Hall with punches in bunches and absolutely battering him with combinations without ever really slowing down. While Strickland wasn’t able to get the stoppage, he put on a showcase with his striking attacks as he outclassed a devastating knockout artist in his own right in Hall.