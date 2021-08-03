Cancel
Round Rock, TX

Razorbacks to Take Part in 2022 Round Rock Classic

By Jordan Woodson
swark.today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – TUESDAY, AUG. 3, 2021 – COMMUNICATIONS CONTACT: OLIVER GRIGG. FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Hogs are headed to the Sports Capital of Texas. Arkansas, along with Indiana, Louisiana and Stanford, will take part in the 2022 Round Rock Classic on Feb. 25-27 at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas. The event is hosted by Peak Events, LLC, in partnership with the city of Round Rock and the Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers’ Triple-A affiliate).

