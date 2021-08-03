Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Governor Calls Extraordinary Session To Request Legislative Action on COVID and Unemployment

By Jordan Woodson
swark.today
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson has called members of the 93rd General Assembly into Extraordinary Session to begin at 10 a.m. on August 4 to create an exception to Act 1002 that will give public school boards flexibility to protect those school children who are 11 and younger and not eligible for a vaccine.

swark.today

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asa Hutchinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#School Children#Cdc#Covid#The 93rd General Assembly#Cdc#Arkansas Children#Arkansas Children S Icu#The General Assembly#Workforce Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthcolorado.gov

Governor Polis Takes Action in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

DENVER - Governor Polis took action in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Polis amended and extended an Executive Order related to the state’s disaster recovery efforts. The amendments update directives for the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment and the Department of Local Affairs’ emergency rental assistance program.
Arkansas Statewmcactionnews5.com

Arkansas Governor speaks on special legislative session

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson addressed the media less than 24 hours after an Arkansas House committee voted against two mask bills. “My primary mission was to provide flexibility for local school districts during this pandemic as that age group (12 and under) cannot be vaccinated,” Hutchinson said. “Today, the general assembly adjourned and went home without further action and without taking action at amending Act 1002. That is disappointing to me.”
Public Healthsupertalk929.com

UPDATE: Sexton makes good on promise by contacting governor to call COVID-19 special session

Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton promised a special session last week if any school system instituted a mask mandate for the COVID virus. True to his word, Sexton sent a letter to Governor Lee Wednesday requesting lawmakers come to Nashville to debate the six independent health boards infringing upon the liberties of school students and stifling educational opportunities. Sexton also says significant harm will come to Tennessee if a balance cannot be struck between parent’s choices for children and COVID safety standards from the government. The speaker also alleges discrimination because people are being refused admission into businesses and offices due to their vaccination status. Since Sexton’s demand last week, the Dept of Health reports 24,029 have been infected with COVID while 111 people have died from the virus. (IMAGE: Unsplash)
Public Healthaustincountynewsonline.com

Gov. Greg Abbott Announces Special Legislative Session Starting Saturday, Covering Elections, Federal COVID-19 Funding, Quorum Rules

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that the second special legislative session will begin at noon Saturday — and with an expanded agenda. The 17-item agenda still includes well-known Abbott priorities like the election bill that caused House Democrats to flee the state at the start of the first special session, which ends Friday. But it also features six additions, including the spending of federal COVID-19 relief funds and potentially changing the legislative rules regarding quorums.
Portland, TNLebanon Democrat

Portland's Lamberth joins call for special legislative session

Every Republican member of the Tennessee House, including Portland’s William Lamberth, has joined a call for a special session of the General Assembly to limit the ability of local officials to set rules aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19. On Aug. 11, all 73 House Republicans signed a letter...
Public Healthmainstreet-nashville.com

Sexton requests special session on COVID mandates

House Speaker Cameron Sexton has requested that Gov. Bill Lee call a special session of the Tennessee legislature to discuss “misdirected and mandated responses to COVID-19 by local entities and officials.”. For a session to occur, Lee must issue a proclamation calling the legislature back to Nashville and outlining the...
Arizona Stateroselawgroupreporter.com

AZ lawmakers seek review of Ducey’s use of federal funds

From left are Arizona U.S. Reps. Raul Grijalva, D-Tucson, and Greg Stanton, D-Phoenix./U.S. House of Represenatives. Two Democratic members of the state’s congressional delegation are asking federal officials to review the legality of Gov. Doug Ducey using Covid relief dollars to benefit only schools that do not require masks. In...
Public Healthabccolumbia.com

Lawsuit dismissed over Governor McMaster terminating SC’s participation in COVID-19 related federal unemployment programs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Friday, Governor Henry McMaster released a statement after officials say a lawsuit was dismissed which challenging his decision to terminate the state’s participation in federal unemployment benefit programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. “The Court correctly recognized that this lawsuit lacked merit from the start and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy