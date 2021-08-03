Myanmar’s Junta Must Return Elected Government: UK Foreign Secretary

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Dr. Sasa cannot tell me where he is located. On a Zoom call last week, he seems to be in a sparse office space. Wearing a gray suit and blue tie, Sasa, a slim fellow with close-cropped dark hair who smiles easily, is sitting at a desk, next to a bookshelf that holds a few volumes, including a Bible. There is nothing on the pale yellow wall behind him. He won’t say what country he is in. Or even what hemisphere or time zone. “Security,” he explains. He will only note that he has to change his location frequently—and this has been the case since he fled Myanmar in the wake of the brutal military coup in February that ousted the recently elected democratic government.