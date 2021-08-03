Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Samsung Leads The Smartphone Shipment Market, Hold 18 Percent Market Share In Q2

By zenger.news
thewestsidegazette.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL, South Korea — South Korean multinational conglomerate Samsung Electronics smartphone shipments have been ranked first in the world in the second quarter of this year. Samsung Electronics recorded 18 percent of total global smartphone shipments in the second quarter, maintaining its No.1 position in the world, as per the survey by global market research firm Counterpoint released on July 29.

thewestsidegazette.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone Market#South Korean#Counterpoint#Samsung Electronics#Indian#Research#Iphone#Oppo#Redmi Note#Ani#Zenger News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Vietnam
Country
China
Related
Cell Phonesthewestsidegazette.com

Realme Set To Roll Out New Flagship Smartphone In India On August 18

NEW DELHI — Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Realme, has announced that the company will launch a new flagship smartphone from the Realme GT series in India on Aug. 18. “From the inception of speed to taking it to next level, everyone has pushed their limits over the last century. #realme has given it a whole new meaning with the upcoming #realmeGT series. Get ready for some fast-paced action with the #FlagshipKiller2021,” Madhav Sheth, Realme India CEO, said in a tweet.
TechnologyApple Insider

Apple ships 12.9M iPads in Q2, maintains dominant lead in tablet market

The Cupertino tech giant shipped an estimated 12.9 million iPads in the second quarter of 2021, which corresponds to Apple's third fiscal quarter, according to research firm IDC. For comparison, IDC says that Amazon and Samsung together shipped 12.3 million tablets during the period. According to IDC, the entire global...
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

CR: India smartphone market rebound continues, Samsung loses ground

From a detailed research i did about the idian market recently, i noticed that the ppl there most of the time dont look for geniune build and hardware quality, they most of the time just target useless gimmicks like flashy colours and features that add no value to the user experience and thinkq that's what makes a phone worthy to be bought, which it resulted in xiaomi being sold more than samsung, for example let's say we have 400$, it will get us a samsung phone with 4gb ram and 128gb storage or a xiaomi phone with 8gb ram and 256gb storage, most of you will side with the xiaomi phone but that's a wrong decision, because bigger numbers doesn't mean everything, more ram is never too good when the ram used is slow, and more battery is never too good when the battery used got a short lifespan, xiaomi got cheap phones for a thing, because the quality is not as good as some other brands, i've used their midrangers and they aren't even worth using when compared to samsung's midrangers, that's my own opinion from my own research, if you like it that's good to hear, if not move on.
Cell Phonesdroid-life.com

OnePlus Budget Phones Dominate US Smartphone Market

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. According to the latest statistics from Counterpoint, there are few growers in the US smartphone market for the first half of 2021. While ZTE growth saw a dip of -77% and even Google is going backwards at -7% — hopefully to bounce back big with the Pixel 6 lineup — OnePlus absolutely crushed growth numbers at a staggering 428%. For a company that was already well established in the market, that’s insanity.
Cell Phonestelecoms.com

Xiaomi takes second place from Apple in Q2 global smartphone market

Samsung and Apple experienced an exceptional drop-off in smartphone sales volumes in the second quarter, allowing Chinese vendors to gain ground. Omdia was first out of the blocks among the smartphone market trackers this quarter, maybe for the first time, so we’ll use its data and canned quote. This means the year-on-year changes need to be taken with a pinch of salt as we’re comparing Omdia numbers from those of a different firm a year ago. All of them are essentially making educated guesses, so there will always be variation between them.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Lead-Acid Battery Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Lead-Acid Battery Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Lead-Acid Battery market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Lead-Acid Battery industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
Cell PhonesDigital Photography Review

Leica's first smartphone, the Leitz Phone 1, hits the Japanese market

Leica has introduced its Leitz Phone 1 to the Japanese market. Leica writes it's 'the first smartphone to combine uncompromising quality, peerless optical engineering, and imaging software mastery with iconic Leica design.' The Leitz Phone 1 is the first smartphone designed by Leica. Leica's new phone is named in tribute...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: GasLog Partners Drops After Q2 Results; EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Shares Jump

Midway through trading Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.51% to 34,963.96 while the NASDAQ fell 1.85% to 14,565.52. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.81% to 4,386.41. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 34,533,180 cases with around 610,950 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 31,440,950 cases and 421,380 deaths, while Brazil reported over 19,707,660 COVID-19 cases with 550,500 deaths. In total, there were at least 194,778,390 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,168,690 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Cell Phonesithinkdiff.com

Apple captured 53% of US smartphone market in H1 2021

Counterpoint Research’s latest study found that the U.S. smartphone market grew by a 27% YoY increase in H1 2021 and Apple captured 53% of the share. In spite of the prevailing global chip shortage, the impressive growth is accredited to carriers pushing 5G upgrades and heavily discounting 5G smartphones. In addition, low-mid range smartphone manufacturers like OnePlus profited from capturing LG’s market share.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Smartphone and Tablet GPU Sales market to grow substantially through 2027

Market Study Report has launched a report on Smartphone and Tablet GPU Sales Market that elucidates an in-depth synopsis of this business vertical over the forecast period. The report is inclusive of the prominent industry drivers and provides an accurate analysis of the key growth trends and market outlook in the years to come in addition to the competitive hierarchy of this sphere.
StocksTelegraph

Questor: China’s stock market rout is sinking shares in our trust – but it will pay to hold on

Chinese stocks are sinking, dragging down shares in Questor’s pick of the investment trusts focused on the world’s second‑largest economy. Fidelity China Special Situations has now lost nearly a third of its value since its shares peaked in February as the sell-off accelerated this week. The reason? A series of crackdowns by the Chinese authorities against some of the country’s biggest companies, as well as some of the less well-known areas of its stock market.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Xiaomi surpassed Samsung as Europe's top smartphone brand in Q2 2021

The latest research from Strategy Analytics claims Xiaomi was the top smartphone vendor in Europe in Q2 2021. Xiaomi reportedly captured a 25% market share with a strong 67.1% YoY growth in shipments. Samsung's smartphone shipments, on the other hand, declined 7% YoY. Xiaomi overtook Samsung to become the top...

Comments / 0

Community Policy