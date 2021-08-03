Samsung Leads The Smartphone Shipment Market, Hold 18 Percent Market Share In Q2
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korean multinational conglomerate Samsung Electronics smartphone shipments have been ranked first in the world in the second quarter of this year. Samsung Electronics recorded 18 percent of total global smartphone shipments in the second quarter, maintaining its No.1 position in the world, as per the survey by global market research firm Counterpoint released on July 29.thewestsidegazette.com
