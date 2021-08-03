Latin Americans face a stubborn pay gap in Canada, data shows

(Adds dealer quote and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback * Canada posts a trade surplus of C$3.2 billion in June * Price of U.S. oil settles 1.4% higher * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, as oil rebounded from a two-week low and data provided evidence that Canada's exporters have been able to cope with strengthening of the currency earlier this year. The loonie was trading 0.3% higher at about 1.25 to the greenback, or 80 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2474 to 1.2547. Canada unexpectedly posted a trade surplus of C$3.2 billion in June, the largest in almost 13 years, as exports jumped 8.7% on higher shipments of oil and autos. "A huge surge in exports in June -- not only does it show the Canadian economy recovering strongly from the reopening but it also indicates that the export sector doesn't seem to be suffering from a six-year high in the Canadian dollar," said Michael Goshko, corporate risk manager at Western Union Business Solutions. The loonie traded near 1.20 in June, its strongest level since May 2015, but the commodity-linked currency has since been pressured by a hawkish shift from the Federal Reserve and fear that the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant will hold back global economic recovery. With some 60% of its population vaccinated against COVID-19, Canada tops a ranking of major countries fighting the pandemic, but that success is unlikely to fully shield its economy from the variant. The price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, settled 1.4% higher at $69.09 a barrel as increasing Middle East tensions offset fresh restrictions to counter surging COVID-19 cases. Canada's jobs report for July, due on Friday, is expected to offer clues on the Bank of Canada policy outlook. Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year rose 3.7 basis points to 1.172%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Barbara Lewis and Sandra Maler)