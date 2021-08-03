Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Latin Americans face a stubborn pay gap in Canada, data shows

dallassun.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLatinos constitute a mosaic of nationalities and cultures, and there are one million of them living in Canada. Just over 92,000 Latinos were admitted as permanent residents to Canada between January 2007 and April 2021 - with Brazilians, Mexicans, Colombians and Venezuelans topping the list. Because of limited research on...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin Americans#Census Data#Canada#Economy#Latinos#Brazilians#Mexicans#Colombians#Venezuelans#Peruvians#Chileans#Costa Ricans#Argentinians#Bolivians#Cubans#Time#Salvadorians#Canadians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
Related
SocietyPosted by
The Hill

Author: 'Asian Americans showed that critical race theory cannot be true'

Kenny Xu, author and president of the advocacy group Color Us United, told Hill.TV that “Asian Americans showed that critical race theory cannot be true.”. In discussing differences between Asian American and Black education achievement rates in the United States, Xu said the experiences and historical disadvantages in both communities were “of similar magnitude.”
SocietyPosted by
NBC News

Argentina rolls out nonbinary ID cards in Latin American first

BUENOS AIRES — Argentina rolled out identification cards on Wednesday for nonbinary citizens, who neither identify as male nor female‍, allowing them to use “x” in their important national ID document and passports in the field corresponding to gender. The South American country is the first in the region to...
EconomyNew Haven Register

IMF forecasts stronger rebound for Latin American economies

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday boosted its forecast for gross domestic product in Latin America and the Caribbean, fueled by stronger outlooks for its two largest economies. The IMF expects the region will grow 5.8% this year, up 1.2 percentage points from a forecast...
Societymiami.edu

Two studies examine how Latin American journalists cope with stress

Violence is on the uptick against journalists in Latin America and around the world, as is risk to their emotional well-being during coverage of traumatic events, but little is known about how journalists are coping. Two new University of Miami studies, in collaboration with academic partners in Mexico and Brazil,...
EconomyTechCrunch

Why Latin American venture capital is breaking records this year

At a glance, the Latin American venture capital and startup market appears similar to what we’ve seen from other growing ecosystems. Like the U.S., Canadian, European, Indian and African startup hubs, Latin America is seeing venture capital activity set records. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on...
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

Gene-edited crops made in Latin America, for Latin American needs

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. In recent years, precision biotechnologies have appeared on the Latin American horizon, introducing new ways to modify genomes affordably easily and precisely. Latin America has become an area that welcomes gene-edited crops in most of its territories. Researchers are developing tropical products for local use.
Advocacywhtc.com

Ranks of Mexican poor swell to reach nearly half the population

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s poverty rate grew to nearly 44% at the end of last year, government data released on Thursday showed, worsened by an economic slump as the coronavirus pandemic led to steep budget cuts, business closures and layoffs. Some 3.8 million more Mexicans fell below the official...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ gains as data shows exporters coping with stronger currency

(Adds dealer quote and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback * Canada posts a trade surplus of C$3.2 billion in June * Price of U.S. oil settles 1.4% higher * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, as oil rebounded from a two-week low and data provided evidence that Canada's exporters have been able to cope with strengthening of the currency earlier this year. The loonie was trading 0.3% higher at about 1.25 to the greenback, or 80 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2474 to 1.2547. Canada unexpectedly posted a trade surplus of C$3.2 billion in June, the largest in almost 13 years, as exports jumped 8.7% on higher shipments of oil and autos. "A huge surge in exports in June -- not only does it show the Canadian economy recovering strongly from the reopening but it also indicates that the export sector doesn't seem to be suffering from a six-year high in the Canadian dollar," said Michael Goshko, corporate risk manager at Western Union Business Solutions. The loonie traded near 1.20 in June, its strongest level since May 2015, but the commodity-linked currency has since been pressured by a hawkish shift from the Federal Reserve and fear that the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant will hold back global economic recovery. With some 60% of its population vaccinated against COVID-19, Canada tops a ranking of major countries fighting the pandemic, but that success is unlikely to fully shield its economy from the variant. The price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, settled 1.4% higher at $69.09 a barrel as increasing Middle East tensions offset fresh restrictions to counter surging COVID-19 cases. Canada's jobs report for July, due on Friday, is expected to offer clues on the Bank of Canada policy outlook. Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year rose 3.7 basis points to 1.172%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Barbara Lewis and Sandra Maler)
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Axios

Women are leading the new Latin American literature boom

Gone are the whimsical elements, and in come the suspense, the gothic and the noir. The new Latin American Boom is here, and it is being led by women. What’s happening: Writers like Argentines Samanta Schweblin and Mariana Enríquez, Mexican Fernanda Melchor and Chilean Lina Meruane have made international waves with books that comment on quotidian violence — gender and otherwise — as well as othering through pulse-racing, enthralling and occasionally beautiful horror.
Public HealthBirmingham Star

COVID-19 disproportionately affects U.S. people of color: poll

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected people of color in the United States, U.S. news magazine Newsweek reported Saturday, citing a new poll. The survey, conducted by U.S. market analytics company The Harris Poll, revealed that nearly one in four Latina women in the United...
Immigrationfox44news.com

Colombia coastal city crowded with African, Haitian migrants

NECOCLI, Colombia (AP) — A small city on Colombia’s Caribbean shore is being crowded with migrants from Haiti, Africa and Cuba making what they hope will be a journey toward the United States. Local official estimate more than 10,000 migrants have massed recently in Necocli, a city of some 20,000...
POTUSNew York Post

Why Biden slams door on liberty-loving Cubans, while embraces illegal Hispanic immigrants

President Joe Biden is full of compassion for Hispanics fleeing their home countries — with one exception, that is: liberty-loving Cubans. The president is abandoning practically all controls on the southern border. Despite mouthing the words “Do not come,” the White House has adopted policies that send a clear, contrary message: “Cross illegally, and you can stay.” At the same time, Biden is slamming the door on Cubans setting sail for Florida to escape a Communist dictatorship. These anti-Communists aren’t the kind of Hispanics that Democrats like.
EconomyFortune

Women of color lead more Global 500 businesses than ever before

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Academia reckons with the pandemic's effects on women in the field, Simone Biles will return to Olympics competition, and Global 500 businesses reach an all-time record. Have a great Monday. -...
SocietyPosted by
CBS News

The painful history of anti-Asian hate crimes in America

As the United States struggles to open back up, Asian Americans remain anxious. Women and the elderly are taking self-defense classes; others are arming themselves for protection. Even parents are wondering if they should keep their children out of schools. There are 23 million Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

Cuban exile leader says 1619 Project founder's praise for socialism is 'abusive of Cubans' and their history

Orlando Gutierrez-Boronat, the leader of a Cuban exile group, is denouncing praise 1619 Project founder Nikole Hannah-Jones lent to the socialist country he left. Hannah-Jones recently caught headlines for telling Vox that "Cuba has the least inequality between black and white people anyplace really in the hemisphere." She added: "That's largely due to socialism - which I'm sure no one wants to hear."

Comments / 0

Community Policy