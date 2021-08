Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has admitted he is unsure when manager Jurgen Klopp will clear him for Premier League action as the new season fast approaches. The defender returned against Hertha Berlin last week after spending almost the entire of last season sidelined after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in October. And as he eases back into action, Van Dijk has claimed the club is being cautious over his return, and there still appears to be some way before he is passed fit for competitive duty.