JcStani parts ways with Andbox

By Leonardo Biazzi
dotesports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNoah “jcStani” Smith is leaving Andbox’s VALORANT lineup and has become a free agent, he and the organization announced today. This move comes one day after George Geddes reported for Upcomer that the squad had practiced without him, Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker, and Zander “thwifo” Kim, who was on Andbox on loan by XSET.

#Valorant#Xset#Immortals#Tsm#Na#Vct#Twitlonger
