JcStani parts ways with Andbox

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul has reached an agreement with head coach Igor Kokoskov to terminate his contract, the club announced Tuesday. Kokoskov, age 49, joined Fenerbahce at the start of the 2020-21 season, helping it reach the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Playoffs, where it lost to CSKA Moscow. Kokoskov had a 20-16 record in the EuroLeague and went 22-8 in the Turkish League regular season before his team got swept by newly-crowned EuroLeague champion Anadolu Efes Istanbul in the domestic finals. Kokoskov joined Fenerbahce from Sacramento of the NBA, where he served as an assistant in the 2019-20 season. He had been part of NBA coaching staffs since 2000, when he joined the Los Angeles Clippers to become the league's first full-time non-American assistant. He held the same role with Detroit as that team won the 2004 NBA title, then with Phoenix, Cleveland, Orlando and Utah. In 2018, Kokoskov took over the bench in Phoenix, making him the first head coach in NBA history who was not born in North America. Kokoskov has also coached the Georgian, Slovenian and Serbian national teams. He made history in 2017, leading the Slovenian national team to the gold medal at the 2017 EuroBasket, a first for that country.