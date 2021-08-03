Cancel
Gambling

Ptr retires from CS:GO

By Leonardo Biazzi
dotesports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth American AWPer Peter “ptr” Gurney has retired from competitive Counter-Strike at the age of 31 to pursue a full-time career as a poker player, he announced today. His announcement comes less than a month after he played with Bad News Bears at IEM Cologne, the first premier CS:GO tournament to be played on LAN after the start of the coronavirus pandemic. He was their captain until Alan “Shakezullah” Hardeman signed with Bad News Bears at the end of May and took over the in-game leading duties from him.

dotesports.com

