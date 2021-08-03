Ptr retires from CS:GO

A casual CS:GO player recently connected on possibly the most absurd no-scope AWP shot they’ll ever land. The player and one of their teammates were setting up to do a run boost in Mirage’s Mid, which is designed to take away the aim of the CT playing in Window. They missed the run boost to the nearby Cart and landed on Top Mid, right in the spot where their enemy was pre-aiming. But somehow, they hit an AWP no-scope all the way from Top Mid to Window to give their team a five-vs-four advantage. It’s not the play this player likely envisioned, but it worked just as perfectly.