Conservation groups host day-long water summit

ANDERSON — The findings from a comprehensive study on Central Indiana’s current and future water needs and availability will be highlighted at a public meeting next week.

The White River Alliance teamed up with the Indiana Finance Authority to conduct the study, which is intended to provide a fuller understanding of water supply and demand in the region.

“It’s important that we understand the issues facing Indiana’s water supply in order to protect public health and continue to provide a business environment that supports the state’s economic future,” said James McGoff, chief operating officer and director of environmental programs with the Indiana Finance Authority.

The annual Indiana Water Summit will be a hybrid event with in-person and virtual attendance options. In addition to a discussion of the results of the Central Indiana Water Study, organizers are planning to highlight several topics that they believe will help lay the groundwork for future water planning at the state and regional levels.

Based on a thorough water-budget analysis, the study found that water demand is expected to increase by more than 100 million gallons per day by 2070. Another key finding pertains to climate change, which is anticipated to impact water availability and bears monitoring, officials said. Water conservation, exploration of new sources, and cooperation among users and providers are among the report’s primary recommendations and topics to be discussed at the summit.

“Sustainable water management can’t happen in a vacuum of isolated users,” said Jill Hoffmann, executive director of the White River Alliance. “We are excited to host this unique forum that brings together diverse interests and identifies cooperative solutions.”

The day-long event will feature local and national speakers and will cover a variety of subjects relating to water usage and conservation. Representatives from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the Indiana Geological and Water Survey, United States Geological Survey and consultants from environmental resource consulting firms who participated in the study are expected to attend as well.