Thomasville, NC

Robena Wagner

Dispatch
 6 days ago

North Palm Beach, FL - Mrs. Robena Everhart Wagner, age 88, a resident of North Palm Beach, Florida and formerly of Thomasville, North Carolina passed peacefully due to complications from Alzheimer's on Saturday, July 31, 2021. She was born in Davidson County on October 7, 1932 to the late Roy Lee Everhart and Pearl Clodfelter Everhart and had been a resident of Thomasville most of her life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her firstborn daughter Debbie, and her only son, Barry, who passed as young adults of a rare disease, Friedreich's Ataxia. They were never married and lived at home until 24-hour professional care was needed. Also, her only grandson, John Paul George, age 23, who passed due to complications from a heart transplant in 2017; two brothers, Billy and Bobby; and one sister, Helen, Mrs. R.L. Young.

